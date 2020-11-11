SACRAMENTO - The CCCAA Board of Directors voted on Friday morning to continue forward with the Contingency Plan, which provides the CCCAA a framework for a return to competition this spring, while also providing decision-making guidance for institutions.
The Contingency Plan, which was approved in July, moved all 24 of the CCCAA’s sports to one of two sessions in the spring with traditional fall sports – as well as men’s and women’s basketball – participating in the first half and remaining sports competing in the second.
After lengthy discussion, the Board of Directors reaffirmed following the Contingency Plan while also expressing that the plan is only a framework and final decisions to participate in competition will be left to institutions in consultation with their local health authorities. The Board also requested the COVID-19 Work Group determine opt-in/opt-out dates for schools to indicate participation for the spring while understanding that extenuating circumstances may arise that may lead institutions to opt out at later date.
The Board of Directors also approved a motion to provide student-athletes a waiver for any CCCAA competition during the 2020-21 athletic year in order to support the success, safety, and well-being of student-athletes.