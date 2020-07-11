Revised Contingency Plan implemented, no XC in fall
Rather than wait until July 17 to make their decision, the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Board of Directors announced in a press release Thursday that they are implementing a revised Contingency Plan for the 2020-21 athletic season.
The revised Contingency Plan moves all fall sports to 2021 and creates two seasons for the spring: early spring and late spring. The original Contingency Plan had allowed cross country and women’s golf to stay in the fall.
“It was definitely disappointing to see that but the No. 1 thing is safety for all people involved. All athletes, all coaches, all spectators,” Porterville College cross country coach, Michael Kasimoff said. “Sometimes there’s things that are greater than sports that have to be taken care of or dealt with. That’s kind of where we’re at right now.”
Basketball, cross country, football, women’s golf, soccer, women’s volleyball, water polo and wrestling are the early spring sports and begin practice on Jan. 18, 2021. First games can begin on Feb. 5 for all sports -- except football which begins on Feb. 13 -- with all sports ending on April 17.
Playing in the late spring are badminton, baseball, beach volleyball, men’s golf, softball, swim and dive, tennis, track and field, and men’s volleyball. For late spring sports, the first day of practice is March 27, the first day of competition is April 10 and the season will end on June 23.
All sports will also play only 70% of a usual season and playoffs stop at regionals -- there will not be any state championships.
“I know I speak for the entire CCCAA Board that moving Fall athletics to Spring 2021 is a huge disappointment,” said Dr. Erika Endrijonas, Board Chair and President of Pasadena City College, in the CCCAA’s press release. “However, the need to keep our student-athletes and the amazing coaches and athletic trainers who work with them safe was simply the only option available with the virus spiraling out of control across the state.”
In response to COVID-19, the CCCAA announced three plans on June 9 for the upcoming athletic season. At that time California was said to be moving to Stage 3 with many counties reopening that weekend. But officially, the state has only moved as far as Stage 2 since May.
The two other plans the CCCAA came up with -- the Conventional Plan and the Contact/Non-Contact Plan -- allowed for some sports to take place in the fall but they needed the state to at least be in Stage 3.