The East Yosemite League was deep in talent this past season in softball, which made it difficult to crack the first team when it came to selections for the all-league team.
Kailyn Castle was able to make the all-EYL team for Monache while Cienna Enriquez made the first team for Porterville High. Castle made the first team after hitting .467 while Enriquez made the first team after hitting .368 with three home runs and 10 RBI.
Named to the second team for were Oriana Gutierrez and Morgan Hunter for Monache and Jennilee Martinez for PHS. All three had stats worthy of the first team but settled for second team selections.
Gutierrez led Monache with 18 RBI and also hit .413. Hunter, a sophomore, went 5-2 on the mound for the Marauders. Martinez hit .371 for the Panthers.
Honorable mention selections for Monache were Mia Rivas and Jalene Villarreal.
Tulare Union pitcher Mia Reynolds, who will play at Utah State, and Mission Oak's Payton Quinonez were named as the EYL's co-Most Valuable Players.
All-EYL first and second team selections were:
MVPS — Mia Reynolds, Tulare Union; Payton Quinonez, Mission Oak.
FIRST TEAM
All-EYL first and second team selections were: Monache — Kailyn Castle; Tulare Western — Sierra Cortez, Faith Able, Marissa Leon; Tulare Union — Hailee Smutz, Taylor Hastin; Mission Oak — Bailee Bustos, Grace Chojnacki, Elizabeth Garcia; PHS — Cienna Enriquez.
SECOND TEAM
Tulare Western — Cynthia Torres, Bella Zavaleta; Tulare Union — Shalom Sanchez, Maris Pinheiro, Mason Hatton; Missino Oak — Rebekah Beasley, Susie Ortega, Kailey Silva; PHS — Jennilee Martinez; Monache — Oriana Gutierrez, Morgan Hunter.