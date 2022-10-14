LINDSAY — A fiery game between the Lindsay Cardinals football team and the Orange Cove Titans took place at Frank Skadan Stadium. Both teams performed well with a tight back and forth that ultimately ended with a win for the Cardinals as they pulled away for a 42-21 win at the end of four quarters of play.
Lindsay scored 28 unanswered points in the second half after trailing 21-14 at halftime.
The first quarter ended with a tied game 7-7 as the Cardinals and Titans ran the field rugged. The Titans were the first to score with a fine run and extra point. The Cardinals were close behind with a scoring pass to wide receiver Austin Schaible from quarterback Samuel Reyes that punched through the Titans defense and Isabella Duran was right behind with to kick the PAT to tie the game and end the first quarter 7-7.
The second quarter was host to a slew of touchdowns for both teams with a push by the Titans and a fast response by the Cardinals. Jose Cortez and Reyes had a plan and it involved some outstanding running. Cortez claimed the next several stellar runs and eventually the goal as he ran into the Titans end zone. Cardinals defensive linemen like Omar Orozco, Joseph Ceballos, Nathaniel Culberson, and Joel Cabrera did their jobs keeping the Titans busy in the. The first half ended with a Titan run that into the end zone to give the Titans a 21-14 halftime lead.
The second half showed excellent stamina and concentration from the Cardinals. Reyes, Cortez, and Joe Ceballos made solid advances for the Cardinals with Cortez scoring to tie the game again at 21-21. An amazing play by the Cardinals came next; with a fast recovery the Cardinals were able to recover their onside kick and resume their march to the Titans goal.
David Orozco was next to score with an outstanding 45 yard run that brought the Cardinals into the lead 28-21. The Cardinals couldn't be stopped at this point and went onto score with a huge run from Joseph Ceballos after a pass interception.
Another pass interception by the Cardinals happened as Leo Duran made the interception at the Cardinals 4-yard line to stop the Titans threat.
The Cardinals Austin Schaible the made a huge run down the field, spinning to avoid a Titans tackle and sprinting the rest of the way into the end zone for an outstanding 72-yard passing touchdown from Reyes. Duran tacked on the extra point that sealed the Titans fate to finish the scoring, 42-21.
The Cardinals are next scheduled to play on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. at Granite Hills.