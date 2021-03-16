Nicolas Velasco

Lindsay High School's Nicolas Velasco runs in an East Sequoia League cross country boys race, Thursday, March 11. Velasco placed second at the Woodlake XC Invitational on Friday, March 12.

 RECORDER PHOTO BY NAYIRAH DOSU

Cardinals boys 1st, girls 2nd at Woodlake XC Invite

Lindsay High School boys cross country placed first at the Woodlake XC Invitational on Friday. 

The Cardinals won with 33 points, Edison second with 42, and Garces this with 47. Edison's Ben Borchers won the 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 48.30 seconds.

For Lindsay, Nicolas Velasco (18:37.22) placed second, Diego Vasquez (19:37.35) fifth, JC Jimenez (20:11.79) ninth, Hanival Osorio-Martinez (20:40.17) 10th, and Gabriel Jimenez (21:18.63) 11th. 

Also for the Cardinals, Nathaniel Silva (23:14.07) in 19th, Diego Menchaca (24:07.55) in 21st, and Rogelio Castillo (24:48.39) in 23rd.

GIRLS

Lindsay girls came in second to Edison, 20-37. Garces Memorial was third with 66 points. Farmersville's Julissa Avila won the 5,000-meter race in 20:45.55.

For Lindsay, Esmeralda Cisneros (22:43.27) placed fourth, Genesis Paz (23:05.97) sixth, Crystal Reyes (24:22.41) 10th, Aimee Aguayo (25:16.20) 14th and Emma Perezchica (25:28.56). Yatzi Ramirez (26:30.91) also placed 18th.

Full results are available on Athletic.net.

