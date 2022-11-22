The Porterville College Pirates men's basketball team won both of their games of the Milt Stowe Classic at home over the weekend
The Pirates first game on Friday against the College of the Desert Roadrunners was won easily 111-61. The second game against the West L.A. Wildcats on Saturday was much tighter with the Pirates taking the game 62-61. This now brings PC's record to 3-2.
The second game against the Wildcats was much tighter with the Pirates narrowly winning with a last second basket. Much like the first game against the Roadrunners, each of the Pirates had an excellent game and almost everyone scored when played.
The score was 59-58 Wildcats and the Pirates had to secure two points to nab the win. Cameron Walker made out onto the court for the Pirates, but was quickly fouled by a Wildcat and stepped to the line to take his free throws. Walker steadied himself and shot his first attempt for a free thrown now tying the game 59-59. Walker maintained excellent composure and sank his second shot taking the lead back for the Pirates 60-59.
With only nine seconds left in the game the Wildcats snuck through the Pirates defense and hit another layup, making the Pirates have to get a basket with less than 10 seconds on the clock.
Kiya McQueen took the ball out first for the Pirates, moving past a Wildcat defender and pressing forward on the court. McQueen was targeted by the Wildcats, allowing Walker to make a fast move to the side of the Wildcats basket. McQueen kept the ball in hand as the Wildcats took shots to slap the ball from him.
McQueen then made a fast pass to Walker who was wide open. Walker took the shot as the final second ticked down and scored the basket with only .9 seconds on the clock to spare and all but guaranteed the Pirates win 62-61.
The Pirates trailed in the first half with the Wildcats taking the lead quickly. A fast pass to Walker did well to get some points for the Pirates followed by a nice three point shot from McQueen to bring PC to within 14-10.
Walker followed his teammates with a fast rebound after a Wildcat missed shot. Walker passed by two defenders before passing to McQueen. McQueen moved around and pulled the Wildcat defenders out of place before flying the ball back to Walker who was now completely open. With a long shot Walker snagged the basket and brought the Pirates closer to the Wildcats at 14-12.
Only seven minutes remained in the first half and the Pirates were hot on the Wildcats heels. Pena took the ball out for the Pirates and then passed it quickly to Justin Sabater. Sabater took a step back and landed a long three pointer, bringing the Pirates to within 24-22. A final shot from Mylo Santos beat the buzzer for the first half and pulled PC to within 28-27.
The second half was just as hard fought with multiple fouls on both sides that kept the game close. A fast hit from Assad Madassalia actually brought the Pirates ahead of the Wildcats 35-34 which they fought to keep the rest of the game. A Wildcat layup was followed by a rebound and basket by Quincy White for the Pirates again keeping them just a point ahead 37-36.
The Pirates started to gain a bit of momentum as the second half rolled on. The Pirates led 47-42 against the Wildcats with only 10 minutes remaining in the second half. The Wildcats rallied and kept the Pirates on their toes even taking the lead from them with only a minute and a half left on the clock.
PC 111, Desert 61
The first game between the Pirates and the Roadrunners was a fast paced romp the fans in the stands cheered on. The Pirates had an excellent game where every player scored against the Roadrunners.
To start the game off the starters were Walker, McQueen, Julio Phipps, Jalen Foy, and Madassalia. The Pirates took the tip off and with a fast pass to Foy, the Pirates took their first points of the game with a nice three point shot only a minute into the game.
The Roadrunners took the ball back out but were rushed by the Pirates and the ball fell into Phipps hands. Phipps had little trouble getting to the Roadrunners basket and he'd make an even easier looking dunk.
McQueen and Madassalia took care of the incoming Roadrunners with a tight defense the Roadrunners couldn't break into. Madassalia had the rebound and took it down to half court before passing the ball off to Phipps.
The Roadrunner tried to swarm Phipps but he tossed the ball to McQueen, who tossed the ball quickly to Walker for the shot. Walker had a nice placement and hit a three pointer with ease. A fast repeat of the Pirates first two shots happened again but this time a fast pass to McQueen allowed him to dunk the ball bringing the Pirates up to 10-0 only two and a half minutes into the first half.
An amazing save from Pirate Elijah Sterling certainly broke the Roadrunner concentration. Sterling was the lone defender against the Roadrunners offensive push and he'd sprint after the ball. Sterling took a big leap and slapped the ball out, preventing a sure basket by the Roadrunners, keeping the Pirates lead secure.
A timeout from the Roadrunners didn't slow the Pirates roll. Pirate Elijah Seals snagged a great shot while being defended by four roadrunner defenders. Another dunk from the Pirates pushed the score even higher and PC ended the first half ahead 52-32.
The second half was a constant series of fast paced plays by the Pirates. McQueen made a steal, snagging the ball out of a Roadrunner's hand, and made a fast break for the basket where he dunked the ball to maintain the Pirates lead. Pirate Mylo Santos made a big charge to the Roadrunners basket where he hit the layup bringing the score to 86-47 with only seven minutes left.
Jake Abrams for the Pirates had a solid long shot three pointer from downtown which led right into scores by Quincy White, Demir Conliffe, Jaden Pena, Maurice Peyton Jr., and Justin Sabater. The final Pirate margin was thanks to Conliffe. Conliffe took a fast pass from Santos and sped down the court. Conliffe passed two Roadrunner defenders to lay the ball in and finalize the score at 111-61.
PC is next scheduled to play the Raiders at Moorpark at 3 p.m. today.