Three area athletes affected by the suspension of upcoming season
The California Collegiate Athletic Association announced on Tuesday the suspension of all fall sports for the upcoming year.
The CCAA, a NCAA Division II conference, is home to 12 California State Universities (Pomona, Dominguez Hills, East Bay, Los Angeles, Monterey Bay, San Bernardino, San Marcos, Chico, Humboldt, San Francisco, Sonoma, Stanislaus) and the University of California, San Diego.
The CCAA’s decision followed CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White's Tuesday announcement that the 23 schools in the CSU system would use online learning for the majority of classes during the fall semester due to COVID-19.
However in a Wednesday press release on Chico State’s website, chicowildcats.com, Chico State Director of Athletics, Anita Baker, clarified that the suspension was only a suspension, not a cancelation — at least for now.
“It's important to point out that today's announcement does not mean that all fall sports are canceled or that there's no hope for those teams to compete in 2020–21,” Baker wrote. “CCAA member institutions will continue to advocate strongly to maintain NCAA championship opportunities for all of our student-athletes, including those participating in fall sports, once it is safe and appropriate for all members.”
The CCAA sponsors men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball during the fall.
Three local student-athletes will be affected by the CCAA's decision: Steven Moreno, Imelda Suarez and Nancy Vasquez. Moreno graduated from Lindsay High School and was a junior on Monterey Bay’s men’s soccer team last fall. Suarez, a Monache grad, was a sophomore who redshirted for women’s cross country at Stanislaus. Vasquez is currently a senior at Lindsay. She committed to run cross country and track for Sonoma in late April.
The CCAA’s full statement, posted online at goccaa.org, reads, “Based on Chancellor White’s May 12th announcement that the vast majority of CSU courses will be virtual for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year, and with utmost consideration for the health and welfare of our students, coaches, staff, faculty and communities, CCAA member institutions have determined that NCAA sport competition will not occur during the fall of 2020. The CCAA member institutions will continue to advocate strongly to maintain NCAA championship opportunities for all of our student-athletes, including our fall sports, during the 2020-21 academic year and recommend competition resume when it is safe and appropriate to do so for all of its members. Additional information regarding plans for athletics in fall and spring will be communicated as soon as it becomes available.”
Also in the CCAA, Sonoma State announced in late April that it would be discontinuing men’s and women’s tennis and women’s water polo at the end of the 2019-20 academic year.