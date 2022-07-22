Burton Middle School will host a volleyball camp next week. The clinic will be held from Monday, July 25 through Thursday, July 28 at the BMS gym. The camp will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. each day.
The clinic is free and open to girls who are incoming BMS 7th and 8th graders. Girls who are going into the sixth grade who will be BMS students are welcome as well.
The clinic is open to players of all skill levels to those who have no experience. The clinic will accommodate all skill levels from those who have played for years to those who haven't played at all and everything in between.
Some of the top volleyball coaches and clinicians in the area will be featured at the clinic. Coach Sai Keovilaysane, who will be the new BMS varsity volleyball coach this season, will be among the coaches. He also coaches with the Nu Breed Volleyball Club and was a former Porterville High assistant volleyball coach.
In addition Summitt Collegiate High School varsity and junior varsity coaches will be at the clinic, so the clinic will give players a chance to get to know their future and possible future coaches at the middle school and high school level. There will also be several other current high school players who were former BMS players who will be at the clinic.
The clinic will be designed to make sure all athletes have a great experience, especially those who have never played before and that all the players at the clinic improve their volleyball skills.
Monday will focus on passing and defense, Tuesday will focus on setting and Wednesday will focus on hitting. Thursday will be a test and assessment day in which players will be able to apply their taught skills in matches and in controlled plays and scenarios.
The clinic will be run like how college and club programs are run.
For more information contact Blain Smothermon at blain.smothermonburtonschools.org