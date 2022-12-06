The Burton Middle School junior varsity and varsity boys basketball teams finished the regular season unbeaten with the junior varsity going 9-0 on the season and the varsity finishing 10-0 heading into the Whitney League playoffs this week.
Burton's varsity headed into the playoffs with the No. 1 seed. The Bulldogs continued their winning streak from last season having finished the year with five straight wins and cementing themselves as the team to beat coming into this year.
Most of the players were on the JV team last year, with the exception of Gabriel Iniguez who transferred to BMS this year and Kaden Perez who played on the Bulldog varsity team last season. The team has had players step up at different times to fill in and hold starting spots, demonstrating its depth.
The Bulldogs finished their undefeated regular season with their best game against Sequoia Middle School on Thursday night, winning 48-22. The Bulldogs are playing their best basketball going into the playoffs and are poised to make a run for another championship.
The junior varsity team also had a strong season finishing 9-0. The Burton Basketball program will continue to be strong next season as most of the unbeaten JV kids plan to move up to varsity.
Junior Varsity standout Isaac Ozuna will be moved up and join the varsity team for the playoffs.
Junior Varsity Head Coach Greg Rogers said of his team, “I am very proud of these young men on our team this season, some of these guys have been with me since the summer before their seventh grade year, working on their skills at our BMS basketball camp. It’s a big accomplishment to go undefeated in any sport and these young men did just that. Not only did they excel on the court, but we are extremely proud of them for having high academic standing and grades throughout the season.
“These boys stayed strong as a team through sickness and the passing of family members, but always had each other's back through thick and thin. These guys are a true family, not just a team. I’m extremely grateful for having the opportunity to coach these young men and thank you to all the support from our parents who pack the gym night in and night out, no matter if it’s a home or away game. I would also like to thank all the students and staff who continuously show up to our games, can’t thank everyone for all the support.”
The Burton Bulldogs varsity hosted Los Tules from Tulare on Monday at Burton Middle School.