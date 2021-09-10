Burton Middle School's cross country boys cross country team won its league race on Wednesday at Sequoia Middle School to be among the highlights this past week for Burton's athletic teams.
Devin Marino won his second straight race for Burton, finishing in 8:11. Also for Burton, Aiden Arias placed 10th and was followed by Dominic Gonzalez (15th, 10:26), Quintinn Spindler (16th, 10:26), and Aedyn Armenta (38th, 12:45).
Burton's girls team placed fourth with Raquel Gomez finishing fifth in 11:10. Also for Burton, Alexa Quesada was 25th in 13:26, Kaiya Marez was 34th in 14:18, Kaitlyn Cervantez was 35th in 14:19 and Eleeana Alcantar was 41st in 15:10. All of the runners improved their times by 1-2 minutes form the previous week.
The next meet is Wednesday at Pioneer.
FOOTBALL
Burton beat Summit Charter Intermediate Academy 24-0 on Tuesday for its first win of the season. Jovanni Rodriguez threw a touchdown pass, ran for a TD and returned an interception for a score.
Daniel Meza caught a 15-yard TD pass, intercepted a pass and had four receptions for 60 yards. Troy Willis also ran for 70 yards and a TD.
On Thursday Burton lost to Pioneer 22-8. Meza scored on an 80-yard reception. He ended with the week with 175 yards receiving, an interception and two touchdowns.
VOLLEYBALL
Burton's junior varsity team beat Summit 2-0 to stay unbeaten on the season. Milee Quibuyen was among the leaders for Burton.
“Milee is definitely our secret weapon,” Burton coach Vanessa Musquiz said. “She's dependable and a team player. Milee is always where we need her to be on the court.”
Burton's varsity suffered its first loss of the season as Summit won the match 2-1. Burton came back to force a third set by winning the second set after losing the first set, but Summit rallied in the third set.
Trista Cabatu continued to be a force for Burton. Despite being small in size Cabatu is a powerful hitter, Musquiz said.
Burton volleyball and football next play at home on Tuesday against Sequoia.