Pursuing Victory With Honor Scholarship awarded to seniors
Tulare County Office of Education's CHARACTER COUNTS! program announced Wednesday that four Pursuing Victory With Honor scholarships were awarded to Tulare County scholar-athlete seniors.
Recipients of the scholarship were Jacob Buckley (Monache High School), Clarence Harmon (Porterville), Alicia Fregoso (Golden West) and Sadee Perez (Mt. Whitney).
The scholarship program, now in its eighth year, awards four Tulare County seniors $500 each for their academic achievements and for their exemplary character on and off the field.
Jacob Buckley
Buckley was a member of the Monache High School tennis team. He credits two teachers for inspiring him with a positive and innovative mindset – John Sherrill and Emily Drum. He also admires the work of entertainer Chance the Rapper for his work in supporting underprivileged youth and the homeless in his community. After college, Buckley plans to work in the nonprofit sector so that he can give back to his community.
Clarence Harmon
Harmon was a member of Porterville High School’s wrestling team. He plans to attend college to obtain an undergraduate degree in computational analysis and a graduate degree in business analytics, which he hopes to apply as a quantitative analyst in a business setting. He credits his mother for tenaciously supporting him through his childhood when he was afflicted with a loss of speech.
Alicia Fregoso
Fregoso is a graduate of Golden West High School where she was a member of the swim and soccer teams. She was also the women’s water polo team captain and most valuable player, receiving the school’s Jim Coiner Award. This fall, she plans to attend Biola University.
Sadee Perez
Perez graduated from Mt. Whitney High School where she played on the volleyball and basketball teams. She credits her parents for showing her that through hard work she could achieve anything she imagines. Perez plans to pursue a college degree to become a physical therapist.
"These four graduates have been fine examples of sportsmanship to their competitors as well as their teammates,” said Tulare County Superintendent of Schools Tim Hire. “Thank you Jacob, Alicia, Clarence, and Sadee for always pursuing victory with honor. We wish you much success in college and your chosen careers."