Porterville College (PC) has announced the appointment of Joseph “JL” Buchanan as the new Pirates Head Baseball Coach.
Buchanan, who most recently coached at Taft College, will lead the men’s baseball team at PC for the first time during our next in-person season. He’s already begun teaching classes virtually in our kinesiology program.
Athletic Director Gerred Link feels that PC has found the right individual to lead the team into the future. “We are excited to welcome JL to the Pirate family. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our campus, having served in various roles over the past 8 years in the Central Valley Conference. We believe he is ready for the challenge of being a head coach and are excited for this opportunity. He will be a great addition to our campus, student and the Porterville communities.” said Link.
For the past four years, Buchanan served as Head Assistant Coach of the Taft College Baseball team. Prior to Taft College, J.L. was Head Assistant Coach at West Hills College, Coalinga. For the past eight years he has served as the Head Coach of the Mile High Collegiate Baseball League (MHCBL) five-time Champion Colorado Cyclones.
His familiarity with communities like Porterville and the operation of sports programs within them, makes Buchanan a perfect fit for the Pirate’s ball program.
“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to be the next Head Baseball Coach at Porterville College. I am very familiar with the Central Valley Conference and style of play that it takes to succeed within.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no practices are permitted this semester. This presents some unique challenges in working with the team. Buchanan feels he is up to the challenge, and he has high hopes for what the future of the program holds for local athletes.
“Our main focus right away will be changing the former culture of past programs. We plan on recruiting local talent more than ever during this transition. We want to give Tulare/Kern County a promising program that will provide our area’s student-athletes with a true opportunity to come and develop,” stated Buchanan.
He continues, “We strongly feel that the city of Porterville deserves a respectable collegiate baseball team to stand behind and support. I truly am beyond grateful to be chosen for this opportunity and will dedicate my all to helping Porterville College baseball achieve new standards. Go Pirates!”
In closing, Link adds, “I am very excited for the future of the Porterville College baseball program. JL has hit the ground running and we are all eager to get back on the field. Hopefully, in January, athletics will be able to return to campus, and JL will be able to put his coaching philosophies into practice.”