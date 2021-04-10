Porterville High School boys soccer shut out Strathmore 2-0 in a non-league game Friday on the road.
Ivan Suarez scored the first goal on a nice cross from Kevin Gil while Jimmy Alvarado scored the second.
“It was a good game,” PHS head coach Eddie Gutierrez said in a text. “They made the second half tough for us but we were able to keep the shutout. The defense was solid today and Eli Guzman had some really good saves in goal! Very happy with the performance from the boys!”
Monache 3
Granite Hills 2
Monache High School boys soccer defeated Granite Hills 3-2 in a non-league game Thursday on the road.
For the Marauders (3-2), Derick Magana scored two goals and Jesus Medrano scored one game.
Granite Hills (3-2-1, 3-1 ESL) led 1-0 at the half on a goal scored by Alder Morales. Daniel Ruiz recorded the assist.
In the second half, the Marauders scored two goals in the first 10 minutes before Jonathan Carranza leveled the game at 2-all with a free kick from around 25 yards out. Monache scored the game-winning goal in the final minutes on a long shot that caught the Grizzlies’ goalkeeper off-guard.
“Real exciting game,” GHHS head coach Pedro Gonzalez said. “We don’t play good but we don’t play bad. I think we’re still hurt from the last game against Lindsay.”
Along with getting Ruiz back, Granite will also have back Salud Magana for their April 13 home game against Woodlake.