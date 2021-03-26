Porterville, Granite Hills start season scoreless
The season began without a goal for both Porterville and Granite Hills High School boys soccer teams, as the Grizzlies and Panthers finished with a scoreless tie Thursday.
Playing at Porterville, the teams played two overtime, 5-minute halves for a chance at a win but neither could find the back of the net.
However, after only two weeks of practice, neither coach was surprised by the outcome.
“We’ve probably only practiced six, maybe eight times. Maybe,” said PHS head coach Eddie Gutierrez. “It’s been tough. But we’re just happy to be out here, to be honest with you. And I’m glad the kids get to come out here and at least do something. We don’t have very many games. Only 14 games. But we’re going to make the most of it. I’ve got six freshmen on the varsity and they all played today. It’s a young team. But I think it’s going to be a good group for a few years.”
The Panthers returned just three players but one freshman who stood out to Gutierrez was Ryan Garfield, who kept GHHS senior striker, Salud Magana, from scoring. Magana was an All-East Sequoia League first-team selection last season.
“I thought they did well,” Gutierrez said. “I thought the freshmen carried their own. Especially Ryan, Ryan Garfield. He defended that kid, Salud for Granite. Did a good job. And he’s a good player. He’s a senior, he’s a great player. And this little freshman kid...I thought he did a great job against him. It was good to see.”
Porterville’s Kevin Gil, a senior and All-East Yosemite League first-team selection had one of the team’s best chances for a shot in the second overtime after beating his defender to go one-on-one with the Grizzlies goalkeeper, but his shot missed wide right.
Both teams kept the ball in the middle of the field for most of the game with the Grizzlies having a slight edge offensively with Magana and Jonathan Carranza, another All-ESL first-team selection, attempting most of the team’s shots.
“We don’t play bad but the (conditioning), that kill us,” GHHS head coach Pedro Gonzalez said. “We’re barely in the second week. We paid the price. Like I said, we don’t play bad but with our (conditioning), it’s real hard to play a tough team and be toe-to-toe with them.”
Gonzalez said half of his team that played in last year’s CIF Central Section Division VI championship game is back.
“These are the ones that have to step it up,” Gonzalez said.
The Grizzlies begin league play on Monday with an away game at Corcoran.
“It’s good, good competition,” Gonzalez said about the ESL. “We’re going to work hard. That’s for sure. We’re going to do everything and leave everything on the field, since today to the last game we play.”
Porterville’s next game is Thursday, April 1, when they host Golden West.