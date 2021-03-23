Lindsay loses to Clovis, faces Garces today
The first loss of the season is now on the record for Lindsay High School boys soccer after the Div. IV Cardinals lost 3-1 to Div. I Clovis in a non-league game at home Monday.
Lindsay’s Emiliano Corona put the team on the board first in the 15th minute of the first half on a free kick. And while the Cardinals (2-1) had chances, Corona’s goal would be the team’s only one of the game.
“I felt (Clovis) adjusted really well in the second half and completely owned our midfield,” LHS head coach Tony Godoy said. “We’re asking a lot of guys to play out of position because we’re pretty shorthanded. Like we have a solid group of guys but the smaller schools, once that one guy goes out, it’s hard to bring somebody else to play in that position and to play really well.”
Lindsay is down two starters after Brandon Rios was injured in a game last week and Junior Martinez was hurt against Clovis.
The Cardinals had two chances to be up 2-0 before the end of the first half. The first came in the 25th minute when Clovis goalkeeper, Manny Bassi, came out of the goal and slipped trying to defend Jorge Quintero. However, Quintero’s shot was blocked by another Clovis defender. The second chance came near the end of the half, when Bassi saved a penalty kick by Lindsay’s Daniel Perez.
“I think we created a lot of chances so we should be happy in that regard,” Godoy said. “But still a loss that kind of got away from us. And it would’ve looked really good on our schedule and on the rankings, but gotta move forward.”
The Cougars (5-0) scored all three of their goals in the second half, including two within the first 11 minutes of the half and a penalty kick in the 64th minute. Erine Aguilar scored two for Clovis, while Jesus Ponce scored one.
Lindsay plays three more games this week before starting East Sequoia League play. The Cardinals travel to Div. IV Garces Memorial (2-0) today, host Div. III Mt. Whitney (1-0) on Thursday, and then are back on the road against Div. II Tulare Union (1-0-1) on Friday. Tomorrow’s game against the Rams is a big one since Lindsay could see Garces in the Central Section Division IV playoffs.
“That’s a team that we can see in the playoffs definitely,” Godoy said. “So we’re going to try to play all out.”
Next week, Lindsay begins their road to an ESL championship with Woodlake at home. The Cardinals are looking to start a new league championship streak after Farmersville ended their eight-year reign last season.
“Our No. 1 priority is to win league after we didn’t win it last year,” Godoy said.