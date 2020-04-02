A total of seven players from Porterville and Monache High School boys soccer made the All-East Yosemite League first and second teams this season.
The All-EYL MVP was junior Jesus Enriquez from EYL champion, Tulare Union. Enriquez had 10 goals and eight assists in league play. He finished the season with 32 goals and 16 assists
Porterville (14-10, 6-4 EYL)
Center midfielder, junior Kevin Gil, and center defender, senior Ivan Alcantar, were both All-EYL, first-team selections for Porterville. Second-team selections for the Panthers were senior striker Abraham Cardenas and sophomore center defender Abram Angeles.
Porterville took fourth in EYL and were the sixth-seed for the Central Section Division III playoffs. The Panthers won the opening round game 3-1 against 11th-seeded Selma (11-9-2) but lost 3-0 to third-seed Lemoore (17-7-3) in the quarterfinals.
Monache (6-15-3, 1-8-1 EYL)
Senior midfielder, Ricardo Ramos, was Monache’s lone first-team selection. The Marauders’ second-team selections were junior sweeper Pedro Alvarez and sophomore midfielder and forward, Juan Carlos Samano.
Monache and Delano (7-16-2, 1-8-1 EYL) tied for fifth in EYL.