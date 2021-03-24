Monache High School boys golf defeated Granite Hills 206-239 in a non-league match Tuesday at River Island Country Club. The Grizzlies only had four golfers, so team scores reflect only four golfers for each team.
For Monache, No. 1 Brayden Nicholson shot a 50, No. 2 Michael Hobbs a 52, No. 3 Domenic Cortez a 53 and No. 4 Trayce Hornsby a 51.
Overall this season, I feel like my guys are eager to get out and play and are starting to get into a rhythm,” MHS head coach Ben Irizarry said. “ Their scores are pretty consistent and competitive. There is always room for growth, but we’re on path to hit our stride for tournament play.”
Also for Monache, No. 5 Cameron Harness shot a 53 and No. 6 Cole Loflin a 56.
“I’m proud of the adjustments they made and their approach to the match today,” Irizarry said.
Granite’s Bryce Painter had the lowest score of the day after shooting a 43 to lead his team.
“The first hole I just pulled my drive left, and it kicked straight left out of bounds and on my provisional ball I tried to punch out but I got the tree, and then I had to punch out again,” Painter said. “The best hole I had was No. 3. I hit my drive and I was 170 yards out and I hit a 7-iron to about 12 feet and missed my eagle putt on the right side of the hole and then tapped it in for birdie.”
Also for Granite, No. 2 Luis Martinez shot a 61, No. 3 Juan Martinez a 64 and No. 4 Jose Medina a 71.
“I’d like to give credit to Ryan Gibson and Shelby Lozano for getting the season started,” GHHS head coach Shelly Lozano said. “Starting the boys with a few fundamentals showed today.”