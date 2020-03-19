Six locals receive all-league honors
A total of six area boys basketball players made the All-East Sequoia League list this season with Lindsay High's Issac Munoz and Mohamed Kourain, and Strathmore's Owen Patterson, making the first team.
Senior guards Munoz and Kourain were the team's leading scorers and instrumental in leading the Cardinals (21-9, 9-3 ESL) to a shared second-place finish in league with Sierra Pacific (13-15, 9-3 ESL).
Munoz averaged 15 points per game in league and was the ESL's second leading scorer. He made a league-high 41 3-pointers and tied for sixth in the state with 100 3-pointers on the overall season, according to MaxPreps.com. Munoz also led the league in assists (46) and was fourth in steals (35). His overall steal total was 103, tying him for 14th in the state.
Kourain averaged 14.1 points per game in league, and when he missed most of Lindsay's postseason with an illness, his presence on the floor was especially missed.
The Cardinals earned the fourth-seed for the CIF Central Section Division V Championship tournament but barely got by 13th-seed Wonderful Prep (17-11) in a 52-50 opening-round win. In the quarterfinals, Lindsay lost 41-24 to ESL champion Corcoran (20-10, 10-2 ESL). The two teams had split their regular season meetings 1-1.
After going 3-25 last season, this season was one of the best Cardinals' head coach Frank Morin. Lindsay loses not only Kourain and Munoz, but six other seniors. However, they will return some talented individuals, including All-ESL second-team selection junior Nick Dunning. Dunning averaged 9.8 PPG and 5.4 rebounds per game in league.
STRATHMORE (18-11, 6-6 ESL)
For Strathmore (18-11, 6-6 ESL), junior Owen Patterson was a force in the paint. In league, the 6-foot-5 center averaged 14 PPG, 15.7 RPG and three blocks a game. He also had 17 double-doubles on the overall season with 10 during league. His 350 rebounds in 27 games put him at 14th in the state in total rebounds.
On the second team for the Spartans was senior guard William Reece. Reece was usually the heart of the team, getting steals and scoring on fast breaks. In league he averaged 12.8 PPG and 3.2 steals per game. His 38 steals were the second-highest in league.
Strathmore finished fourth in league and were the eighth-seed in the Div. V playoffs. In the opening round they beat ninth-seed Firebaugh (15-13) 67-63 but lost 72-50 to top-seed Fowler (27-6).
GRANITE HILLS (12-16, 5-7 ESL)
It was a rebuild year for Granite Hills (12-16, 5-7 ESL) but one bright spot was junior Joshua Tapia, a second-team selection who averaged 10 points and eight rebounds.
Next season, the Grizzlies return 13 players including sophomore Adam Sandoval. Sandoval was an honorable mention who averaged 10 points and 11 rebounds.
All stats are from MaxPreps.com and ESL coaches.