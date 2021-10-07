The Burton Middle School volleyball team, the No. 1 seed in the Whitney League Tournament, upset the No. 1 seed Los Tules Middle School of Tulare 2-0 on Tuesday in the quaterfinals of the tournament. Burton advanced to the semifinals in which it faced Woodlake on Wednesday.
Against Los Tules for Burton Jaylee Alvarico had two kills and nine ace, Jasmin Regaspi had three aces, one kill and four assists, Neveah Martinez had five aces, seven assists and two kills and Shelly Andrade, Jalyssa Hernandez and Kyah Bartlett all had one kill and four assists.
“The team played amazing together, they were on fire. Very proud of them all,” Burton coach Vanessa Musquiz said.