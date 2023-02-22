A shot at playing for a section championship was on the line Tuesday night when the Porterville High girls basketball team hosted Hanford in a Division 3 semifinal game at Sharman Gym. It was physical, it was ugly, it even got bloody. It was two teams trading punches in the middle of the ring for 32 minutes. At the end of the night it was the Lady Panthers who were standing at the final bell, defeating the Bullpups 54-51 in front of their home crowd.
PHS got off to a fast start getting a quick five points from Andrea Perez and a layup from Tenaya Murrietta to jump ahead 11-3 in the first quarter. The Bullpups came fighting back as Kenyah Stubbs hit a deep three and Ana Sofia Quezada hit a mid range jumper to cut the deficit to 11-8 at the end of 1.
Hanford then cut the lead to 11-10 to start the quarter as Stubbs hit a jumper. After Ryleigh Schoonover hit 1 of 2 free throws Quezada tied things at 12 with a transition bucket. Stubbs broke the tie with another mid range jumper to make it 14-12 and then a couple Bullpup free throws increased the lead to 16-12.
Schoonover hit two free throws to make it 16-14 before Stubbs knocked down another deep three pointer to give the Bullpups a 19-14 advantage. The Panthers Amaya Cortez and Perez hit back to back jumpers to make it 19-18 before the Bullpups Frida Leon ended the first half scoring with a putback to give Hanford a 21-18 advantage at the break.
The action picked up in the second half as Schoonover started the scoring with an offensive rebound and putback to make it 21-20. Stubbs made it 24-20 with a trifecta and Schoonover came back with a jumper to make it 24-22.
Perez then put PHS up 25-24 as she knocked down a three point shot from the wing. Hanford came back with a trifecta of its own as this time Riley Harden buried one from deep to put the Bullpups up 27-25. Cortez tied it at 27 with her mid range jumper with 3:55 left in the quarter.
Stubbs knocked down a couple free throws to put Hanford back up 29-27. PHS ended the third quarter on a 9-2 run as Perez hit a three, Schoonover got back to back buckets and Cortez hit a mid range jumper to put the Lady Panthers up 36-31 after three quarters.
Stubbs' two free throws were answered by a mid range jumper by Schoonover to open the fourth quarter. Perez then gave PHS an 8 point advantage by draining another one from long distance.
Hanford answered by going on a 7-0 run, getting 6 of those 7 points from Stubbs who single handedly kept her team in the game to make it 41-40. Emily Franco got a layup for PHS to make it 43-40 before Nevaeh Lockett knocked down 2 free throws to make it 43-42. A
fter a Stubbs deep three gave Hanford a 45-43 lead, Schoonover tied it at 45 with a couple clutch free throws. Camile Martin gave PHS a 48-45 lead with a three point jumper from straight away and that lead increased to 5 as Perez made a driving layup at the 3:10 mark to make it 50-45.
A big play in the game ensued on the next possession when Perez and Stubbs collided on what was eventually called an offensive foul on Stubbs. Perez, who was bleeding heavily from the mouth, was not able to return for PHS. Stubbs, who was visibly shaken up as well, was able to stay in the game.
After Hanford got a defensive stop another key play occurred when Stubbs drove to the basket and drew the 5th foul on Schoonover. After the Schoonover foul PHS picked up a technical foul. Stubbs knocked down all four free throws and all of a sudden the PHS lead was cut to 1 at 50-49.
Stubbs then got a steal and a layup to give Hanford a 51-50 lead with 1:06 remaining. Martin then drew a foul but missed the front end of a one and one situation, only to see Cortez get the offensive rebound and putback to give PHS a 52-51 advantage.
On the next Hanford possession PHS was able to force a jump ball and with the possession arrow in its favor were able to get the ball back. This time it was Cortez who was fouled but missed the front end of the one and one, only to see Greenley Wilson pull down the offensive rebound and Panther head coach Dave Kavern was able to call a time out.
The Panthers caught Hanford overplaying and Tenaya Murrietta was able to score uncontested to give PHS a 54-51 lead with 14 seconds left. Stubbs then tried to come off a high screen to take the game tying three point shot but Wilson was able to block it, and the ball fell in the hands of Cortez who was able to dribble it out to secure the win.
Perez led all Panther scorers with 18 while Schoonover added 15 and Cortez 10. Stubbs led all scorers with 35.
Next up for PHS will be a shot at its second straight section championship as it takes on Bakersfield Christian who's the No. 1 seed. That game will be played on Saturday at 2 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
PHS 2, Arvin 0
Porterville, the No. 2 seed in Division V, won at No. 2 Arvin to advance to Friday's Valley Championship Game where it will play against No. 1 seed Mira Monte in Bakersfield at 6 p.m.