The Porterville College men's basketball team is going old school as it's on the verge of doing something the program hasn't done since the beginning of the century because it did something it hasn't done since in a long time.
For the first time in quite a while PC won at Columbia, beating the Claim Jumpers 70-64 on Saturday. With the win the Pirates also claimed a season sweep against Columbia also for the first time in quite a while.
The win also strengthened the Pirates chances of making it to the State Playoffs. With wins in its final two games at Reedley on Wednesday and at home against West Hills Coalinga on Saturday, PC coach Amaurys Fermin said he not only believes his team would receive a state playoff berth it would receive a home first round game as well.
If PC makes the state playoffs it would be the first time since the 1998-1999 and 1999-2000 seasons that the Pirates have made the state playoffs two straight seasons. PC also made the state playoffs last year.
This year there are 24 teams who will be selected to play in the Northern California playoffs when the field is announced on Sunday. With wins in its final two games, Fermin said he believed his team would be seeded anywhere from 10 to 16, which would give the Pirates a home game in the first round.
PC became only the second team to win at Columbia this season, joining one of the state's top teams College of the Sequoias, who have clinched the Central Valley Conference title at 12-0. PC (13-13) still has an outside shot finish in second in the CVC.
Fresno is 9-3 in the CVC but its two remaining conference games are against COS and Columbia, which is 8-4 in the CVC. If Fresno loses its final two games and PC wins its final two games the Pirates could end up in a tie for second.
Against Columbia the game was tied 61-61 in the second half but PC took control late. “We controlled the last five minutes,” Fermin said. “I think we took care of the basketball.
“We played our game. We didn't get rattled. I thought the guys handled their business with a huge win on the road.”
Julio Phipps made two free throws with seven seconds left to give PC a 68-64 lead and then Jalen Foy stole the inbound pass to seal the game. A big factor in the game was PC shooting 90 percent from the foul line as it went 9-for-10.
Porterville had four players in double figures as Foy had 20 points and five rebounds, Mylo Santos had 17 points and six rebounds, Assad Madassalia had 11 points and eight rebounds and Phipps added eight points and seven rebounds.
“Our scoring was really balanced but it was a collective team effort throughout the whole game,” Fermin said.
PC led 35-29 at halftime. “I thought the first half we played pretty good defense,” Fermin said.
“Right now we're excited about playoffs and just taking it day by day,” added Fermin about the chance to make the playoffs.