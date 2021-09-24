For the Porterville High girls tennis team it was the comeback for the ages. Actually comebacks.
In all his years in coaching tennis, PHS Coach Kurt Nielsen has seen his share of incredible wins, but this one has to rank right up there.
“This was really an amazing win,” said Nielsen after his team came back to beat three-time defending East Yosemite League champion Tulare Western in Tulare on Wednesday. The win in the EYL opener for PHS (7-4) was the first win for the Panthers over Wester in four years.
PHS was down in the first set in all six singles matches but came back to win three of them to even the match 3-3. “We went from potentially 0-6 to 3-3,” Nielsen said.
But the ultimate comeback came with the match tied 4-4 in the No. 1 doubles match when Western was one game away from the team win when it led Sierra Weisenberger and Elle Mauck 7-3. But Weisenberger and Mauck came back to win six straight games for the 9-7 win to give PHS the victory.
In singles Delaney Nix came back to win for PHS after being down in the first set 6-4, 6-4. No. 1 Weisenberger came back to win in a third set tiebreaker after losing the first set 2-6, 6-2, 10-5. No. 2 Mauck also came back to win in a third set tiebreaker after losing the first set 3-6, 7-6, 10-1.
Also in doubles for PHS, Zahra Rayani and Aracely Perez won 8-1.
PHS didn't suffer a letdown as it rolled to a 9-0 win over Mission Oak on Thursday at home. In singles, Weisenberger won 6-0, 6-3, Mauck won 7-6, 6-1, Bailee Cook won 3-6, 6-2, 10-2, Rylee Jones won 6-2, 6-0, Nix won 6-1, 6-1 and Ruhani Deswal won 6-0, 6-2.
In doubles, Weisenberger and Mauck won 8-3, Jones and Nix won 8-2 and Perez and Rayani won 8-0.