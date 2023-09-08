While Monache coach Aaron Berry admitted it felt great to win his first game as the Marauders' football coach, he stressed he's most concerned about the continued growth of his team.
“It's really for the kids,” said Berry after his team won 24-14 at Paso Robles on Friday. “These guys have just been working their butts off.”
Meanwhile Lindsay also improved to 2-1 on the season as it came away with a 22-0 shutout win at McFarland.
MONACHE 24, PASO ROBLES 14
The Marauders were clinging to an 11-6 lead midway through the fourth quarter when Paso Robles was driving down the field. But then Ayden Aguilar came up with an interception and returned it to the Bearcats 32-yard line.
Running backs Ty Baxter and D.J. Shimer took over from there with Baxter scoring his second touchdown of the game to give Monache a 17-6 lead with 3:11 late in the game. “It was a game changer for sure,” said Berry about Aguilar's interception.
As he did throughout last week's game against Wasco Isaac Leal had a deep kickoff and Monache was again able to pin the Bearcats inside their 20. But the Bearcats put together a quick drive and moved deep into Monache territory.
But them Shaun Franklin sacked the quarterback and forced a fumble. Vicente Cisneros picked up the ball and rumbled 60 yards for the score to put the game away with 2:06 left. Leal added the extra point to give Monache a 24-6 lead.
“We got to the quarterback a lot,” Berry said. “We battled our butts off.”
“They just flew around,” added Berry about the defense. “Eleven helmets to the ball.”
Paso Robles scored a late touchdown and added the two-point conversion for the final margin.
Along with Baxter's touchdown, Shimer added a two-point coversion after Baxter's score and Leal kicked a field goal to give Monache an 11-6 halftime lead.
Berry said his goal is to just keep “my team growing and they're doing a great job of it.”
LINDSAY 22, MCFARLAND 0
McFarland opened the game by driving down inside the Lindsay 20 but the Cardinal defense stiffened. “The defense was lights out all night,” LHS coach Casey Higginbotham said.
Joseph Ceballos eventually scored on a 20-yard touchdown run and Ethan Cortes added the PAT to give Lindsay a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Both teams had drives stall in the second quarter. McFarland drove deep into Lindsay territory on the strength of a long run by talented freshman quarterback Malachi Davis and a long pass from Davis to Miguel Ortega, but the Cardinal defense stiffened as Rolando Soto had a key sack for Lindsay.
Lindsay drove down to the McFarland 32 but couldn't take advantage.
Omar Orozco also had a key sack for Lindsay in the third quarter.
The Cardinals finally took control of the game in the fourth quarter with a key play coming late in the third quarter when Lindsay faced a third and long from its own 49. Quarterback Uriah Guerrero completed a pass to Thomas Tellez down to the McFarland 22.
Lindsay's other quarterback Armondo Lemus came in and scored on a quarterback sneak. Nick Masiel then ran it in for the two-point conversion to give the Cardinals a 15-0 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Guerrero later completed his second touchdown pass, a 35-yard strike to Sebastian Ortiz. Cortes added the PAT to finish the scoring.
Adolfo Hernandez also had a sack late in the game for Lindsay.
“It was just an overall great effort,” said Higginbotham about his team's play.