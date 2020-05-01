In a breakout season with the Fresno Pacific University Sunbirds, junior goalkeeper Camryn Berra earned All-American honorable mention from the Association of College Water Polo Coaches, as well as All-Conference honorable mention by the Western Water Polo Association.
“It’s cool from going to like not getting to play a lot, to getting all the play time and getting recognized for that,” Berra said over the phone Wednesday.
The Monache High School graduate played in just 10 games over the past two years but proved she was deserving of a starting spot with the NCAA Division II Sunbirds when she took over for a sick teammate early in the season.
FPU head coach Bryan Suhovy, another MHS alum and former Marauder head coach, said Berra worked hard to put herself into a position where she could become a starter.
“This past summer she took it upon herself to train all summer long at the collegiate club level with some high-level athletes,” Suhovy said in an email Thursday. “That really helped build her confidence, gaining experience, giving her the edge she needed to excel in the goal for us this season. Every game she set goals for herself striving to improve at every opportunity."
Taking over during the team’s season-opening tournament against Div. 1 Santa Clara (8-7) and No. 10 UC Davis (8-12), Berra racked up 18 saves across the two games. FPU (3-16, 0-1 WWPA) lost the games 13-7 and 14-5, respectively, but Berra knew she played well.
“It was kind of like once I got in, my coach wasn’t going to take me out after that,” she said.
Berra, who was a three-year varsity player with the Marauders, admitted the transition from high school to college water polo was a tough one but she pushed herself to always get better.
“When I got to Fresno Pacific the level of play was just a lot harder and a lot faster,” she said. “In high school I was just kind of always the starting goalie and then when I got to college, I had to earn the spot. And I didn’t even earn that spot until this year. It was a lot of work and a lot of early mornings and late nights, and everything. But it paid off.”
“Camryn’s first two years at Fresno Pacific were spent learning as much as she could from the older goalies and coaching staff,” Suhovy said. “Knowing she was a young goalie she challenged herself every practice to be better. She learned that she was capable of pushing herself more than she ever realized. She was patient and understood her role and was committed to working hard and staying dedicated to her team.”
Berra finished the season with 160 saves in 19 games with a career-high 13 saves in a 13-4 loss to Div. I California Baptist on Jan 31. But her favorite game of the season came the week before when she had 11 saves in a 14-12, non-conference loss at Cal State East Bay (6-9, 2-0 WWPA).
“Even though we lost by (two) that was probably my favorite game to play because it was just like … We went in when we had a six-goal lead and the game just got really physical, really fast. And I don’t know, it was just like a really fun, exciting game to be in,” she said.
The Sunbirds were set to host the WWPA Championship tournament for the first time ever this weekend but the coronavirus pandemic prevented them from continuing their season or playing a majority of their conference matches after finally finding their rhythm as a team.
“We had started gelling a lot better and working together a lot more,” Berra said. “And like actually listening to our coach instead of going in and doing whatever we wanted, we started listening to what he was saying.”
Berra is now the second member of her family to be selected an All-American. The first was her grandfather, Dr. Albert Berra, who Berra looks up to. He earned his All-American playing football for the University of California, Berkeley.
With her progress this season, Suhovy looks forward to what Berra will accomplish next year in the pool.
“Her efforts were recognized and well deserved,” Suhovy said. “I am very proud of Camryn and what she has achieved so far even with the season being cut short. I am really excited to see her come back next season continuing to grow and make her mark in the WWPA and the NCAA.”