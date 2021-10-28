It's one of the oldest rivalries in the Valley that dates back to the 1920s and it's set to resume on Friday.
The Strathmore High football team will travel to face arch rival Lindsay at Frank Skadan Stadium. Kickoff time is set for 7:15 p.m.
Strathmore has already clinched the East Sequoia League title and will be aiming for its fourth perfect regular season since 1999 on Friday.
But SHS also faced the same scenario in 2019 when it came into the rivalry game at 9-0 and was stunned by LHS as the Cardinals won 10-7.
“It's a rivalry game,” Strathmore coach Jeremy Blackwell said. “You know that everybody will be on edge. You've got to prepare the same way you prepare for every game.”
That being said Blackwell admitted there was a difference in Monday's practice even though it was held in the SHS gym due to the rain. “It felt like there was a little edge to it,” Blackwell said. “There was definitely a different feel to practice.”
And Blackwell noted the similarity to 2019. “They're going to be up for the game,” said Blackwell about Lindsay. “There's a target on our back every single week.”
So while Blackwell said he's not placing a lot of importance on 2019 he did say, “that's out there in the ether. They stole a perfect season from the 2020 class.”
In the end Blackwell said, “it comes down to execution,” adding about LHS, “they're a good football team.”
After beginning the season 0-6, Lindsay is riding a three-game winning streak. “The last four games we've gained confidence,” Lindsay coach Casey Higginbotham said. “We turned it around and played a lot better than we did the first half of the season.”
About Strathmore, Higginbotham said, “Very well coached. They execute at a high level. They've been that way for years. They do things right.”
Lindsay is led by senior captain receivers Diego Salas, Richard Ortiz and Elian Ibarra. Salas has caught 41 passes for 505 yards, Diaz has 26 receptions for 421 yards and Ibarra has added 13 catches for 124 yards. Higginbotham added junior quarterback Sam Reyes is playing his best football of the season.
Strathmore has plenty of weapons including quarterback Jaylen Oats, running backs Carlos Moreno, Adrian Sierra and Bernie Navarro and receivers Manuel Andrade and Cael Alkire.
PLAYOFF PICTURE
The playoff picture improved for Strathmore as based on MaxPrep's rankings the Spartans fell from Division II to Division III heading into Friday's game. SHS would be the No. 3 seed in Division III and would host Kennedy in a first round game.