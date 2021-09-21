Valley Elite Tournaments will hold its first Kings of the Streets basketball tournament on Saturday, September 25 at Zalud Park. The tournament will begin at 5 p.m.
The 5-on-5 tournament is open to seventh and eighth grade boys and there will also be high school and open adult division. There will be a 3-point shooting contest as well.
There will be prizes and awards and a cash prize for the championship team. The tournament is double elimination and will be officiated by CIF officials.
Cost per team is $100. For more information call Andy Garcia, 559-789-3233 or visit Valley Elite Tournaments Facebook or Instagram pages.