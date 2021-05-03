MHS’ 1-0 win is the eighth-straight for team
Monache High School baseball extended their winning streak to eight with a 1-0 win over rival Porterville in an East Yosemite League game Saturday on the road.
The Marauders’ Richie Bailey got the win on the mound after pitching seven shutout innings. He allowed just six hits and three walks while striking out 13 batters looking. Jose Segura was Monache’s top hitter after going 2-for-3 with a double and the team’s lone run scored in the fourth inning. Sullivan Focke also had a double.
“Lots of credit to the pitching,” MHS head coach A.J. Watts said. “Porterville High, that (Jimmy Martinez), he did a good job. Real slippery fastball. Really couldn’t square anything up. I thought their freshman (Louie Torres) came in, did a nice job. I don’t think he allowed a baserunner. But our junior, our right-hander today was good. Richie was -- he was solid. He was constantly ahead in the count.
Watts added, “We weren’t great behind him today, but it was kind of his opportunity to pick us up, where a lot of times it’s the opposite. And the defense sort of picking up the pitching. But pitching was obviously the difference in a one-nothing game.”
Martinez went five innings and was the Panthers’ starting pitcher. He allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out five. Torres closed the game, going two innings with no runs and two strikeouts. He did not allow a baserunner.
At the plate, Porterville’s Cristian Sanchez and Ivan Arias both went 1-for-2 with a walk. Arias also had a sacrifice bunt.
Strathmore 4
Orange Cove 3
Strathmore High School baseball defeated Orange Cove 5-4 for a big Division VI game Saturday afternoon at home.
Aidan Jackson went the distance of seven innings pitched. He gave up four hits but no earned runs, and struck out five. He went into the top of the seventh with a shutout (3-0 lead); however, four errors later, the Titans tied the game.
The Spartans battled back in the bottom of the seventh, with one out Jaylen Oats and Jacob Flores singled. Nate Tree was intentionally walked to load bases. After a fielder’s choice out, Aiden Albers came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. Albers hit a hard ground ball that took a wicked hop on the shortstop that brought the winning run home and a celebration for the team. Oats was 4-for-4 on the day and Flores 2-for-4. Tree had an RBI-triple in the first inning and made the play of the year.
“A huge win for us,” SHS head coach, Thad Reece, said. “Nate Tree came up big for us today with an impressive running catch in right field. Not only did he make the tough catch, but he then turned around and threw a one-hop strike to home to get the runner tagging from third to complete an inning-ending double play. Jaylen was on fire at the plate with four solid hits. And what can one say about Aidan Jackson? Wow! He should’ve had a complete game shutout. Solid outing on the mound. We hope this win gets us going.”
EDITOR'S NOTE: Monache baseball has won eight games straight, not seven as reported in the print edition of The Recorder.