STRATHMORE — One could see the expression on Jacob Poole's face he couldn't wait to get his hands on the football the next time the Spartans had the ball.
Poole had fumbled the ball away at the Orosi 28-yard line with the Spartans driving and clinging to a 14-12 lead early in the third quarter. The Spartan defense granted Poole's wish getting the ball back for the Spartans.
Poole did the rest as on the first play after Strathmore got the ball back he ran 70 yards for a touchdown to give SHS a 21-12 lead on its way to a 35-20 win over Orosi on Friday at Spartan Stadium.
The fumble was the only blemish on an otherwise perfect night for Poole in a game that showcased two outstanding running backs along with Orosi's Andrew Camarillo.
Poole scored on an 89-yard touchdown run the first time he touched the ball. He also scored on runs of 67 and 39 yards on his way to rushing for 323 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries.
Poole also had an 80-yard punt return for a touchdown called back by a penalty. But he was still credited with 45 yards on the punt return giving him 368 yards on the night.
Camarillo was the back who rushed for nearly 400 yards last week in Orosi's win over Lindsay as he rushed for 387 yards and six touchdowns on 29 carries. He followed that up with a performance in which he rushed for 209 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries as he had touchdown runs of 57 and 40 yards.
But it should be noted after rushing for 157 yards on 19 carries in the first half, SHS held Camarillo to 42 yards on 11 carries in the second half. Camarillo also gained just four yards on his last six carries.
The game got off to an explosive start on its first two plays with Orosi quarterback Lance Lopez completing a long pass to Bryan Velasquez. But Roman Hernandez, who was beaten on the play for SHS, didn't give up on the play, caught Velasquez and forced him to fumble. Jaime Arredondo recovered the fumble for the Spartans at their own 21.
Poole then took the direct snap on Strathmore's first play from scrimmage and raced 79 yards for the score. Hernandez kicked the first of his 5 PATS and has now gone 21-for-21 on PATS in his last three games for SHS (5-1, 3-0).
Orosi responded on Camarillo's 57-yard scoring run, but the kick failed, leaving Strathmore ahead 7-6. The Spartans' drive then stalled at the Cardinal 24, but the SHS defense came up with another big play on Orosi's ensuing drive.
On fourth and less than a yard at the SHS 15, the Spartan defense stuffed Camarillo for no gain to take possession on downs. Poole went onto scored on a 67-yard run on the last play of the first quarter to give SHS a 14-6 lead.
Poole had 179 yards on five carries in the first quarter but didn't touch the ball in the second quarter as Strathmore barely had the ball during the period. Late in the first half, SHS threw three incomplete passes giving the ball back to Orosi.
Orosi called timeout with three seconds left with the ball at the Spartan 40. Camarillo then ran 40 yards for the score on the last play of the half. The pass failed on the two-point attempt, leaving Strathmore ahead 14-12 at halftime.
After Poole's punt return for a TD was called back, Bryson Bias completed a 49-yard scoring pass to Sebastian Gonzalez to give Strathmore a 28-12 lead.
Xavier Maldonado then intercepted a pass and after fumbling when he was tackled, Adrian Sierra was there to pick up the ball, keeping possession with SHS. That set up Poole's 39-yard scoring run that sealed the game and gave Strathmore a 35-12 lead.
GOLDEN WEST 45, MONACHE 21
David Leyva had a huge game for Monache as he scored on a 73-yard run and also stripped the ball away and ran 60 yards for a defensive score. Joseph Espinoza also scored on a 33-yard run for Monache, but it wasn't enough for the Marauders.