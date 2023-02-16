STRAtHMORE - The Summit boys basketball team continued its impressive season as it took to the road and knocked off the No. 8 seed Strathmore Spartans 62-47 in a Division 6 CIF first round playoff game Wednesday night. This marks the first ever playoff win for the Summit boys basketball program.
The Spartans jumped on top 2-0 on a Xavier Maldonado short corner bucket on their opening possession, but that’s the first and last time they led as Seth Ismael knocked down a 3 point bucket on the Bears first possession to go up 3-2. Shawn Smith and Kristian Avila got back to back layups to put Summit up 7-2.
Spartan freshman Isaiah Colunga knocked down a 3 point jumper to cut the deficit to 7-5 but Austin Martin scored back to back buckets to put the Bears up 11-5 at the 3:45 mark. Smith added a layup to put Summit up 13-5 before a Colunga bucket made it 13-7. Ishmael's second trifecta of the night made it 17-7 Summit at the 1:10 mark. Strathmore answered with a Colunga three pointer and a Maldonado free throw to cut the deficit to 17-11 at the end of a quarter.
Strathmore got a quick bucket from Maldonado to start the second quarter but Summit answered when Avila scored in transition and Liam Leyva scored on a stick back to build the lead back to 8 at 21-13. Canyon Johnson completed a three point play to cut the deficit to 21-16 and then two Colunga free throws made it 22-18 at the 3:01 mark. Summit got a Martin layup and a three point bucket by Smith to build the lead back to 9 before the Spartans nailed a three point shot to cut the deficit to 27-21 at the half.
Summit opened the scoring to start the second half with a layup by Ethan Smith to put the Bears up 8. The Spartans Sebastian Gonzalez and the Bears Avila exchanged layups to keep the Bear lead at 8. Aenas Ambriz’ four footer cut the deficit back down to 6 and then Ethan Smith scored 3 consecutive points to build the Bear lead back to 9 at 37-28. Dionysis Ambriz banked in a 3 point shot from straight away to make it 34-28 but the Bears Shawn Smith answered with a 3 point shot and Martin converted a steal into a transition layup to give the Bears a 41-31 lead. Colunga and Shawn Smith exchanged buckets to keep the Bear lead at 10, 43-33 to end the third quarter.
Shawn Smith built the Summit lead to 14 with 4 straight points to start the fourth quarter and as hard as Strathmore tried it could never get the deficit back down into single digits, as every time it scored the Bears answered, eventually fighting off the Spartan attack to pick up the win.
Shawn Smith led all scorers in the game with 24 while Avila added 14 and Martin added 10. Coalinga led all Spartans with 19. Summit advances to the quarterfinals and will travel to Taft on Friday night.