t's a full football schedule for the Orange Belt schools with every school playing this week. The Porterville Panthers will be facing off against the Mt. Whitney Pioneers today at 7:30 p.m. at Rankin Stadium. The Strathmore Spartans are home, taking on the Orosi Cardinals on Friday at 7:15 pm. The Lindsay Cardinals are away and going head to head against the Corcoran Panthers on Friday at 7:15 p.m. Monache's Marauders will also be away at Golden West to test their might against the Trailblazers on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Granite Hills Grizzlies will be at home at Rankin Stadium, taking on the Farmersville Aztecs on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
PORTERVILLE HIGH (5-0) VS MT. WHITNEY (2-3) 7:30 PM TODAY, RANKIN STADIUM
The Porterville Panthers will look to continue their five week win streak after their defeat of the Exeter Monarchs (34-6). The Panthers are making their way up the Central Section Division IV ladder and are now ranked No. 5. The Gang Green defense has held strong so far. The Mt. Whitney Pioneers are coming off of a win against Reedley last Friday (20-13). The Panthers lead against the Pioneers in all their stats and tend to start off on a higher note. The Panthers quarterback Rocky Arguijo and running back Jaret Garcia continue to display impressive play each game.
OROSI (1-4) AT STRATHMORE (4-1) 7:15 PM FRIDAY
The Strathmore Spartans have been doing well against their opponents including a shutout of Farmersville last week (49-0). The Spartans are now ranked No. 6 in the Central Section Division V, just below Fowler and just above Coalinga. The Orosi Cardinals are coming off of a win against the Lindsay Cardinals last week but still lack in scoring average compared to the Spartans. The Spartans lead in tackles, sacks, points, and passing yards against Orosi with players like Jacob Poole, Bryson Bias, Sebastian Gonzalez, and Julian Ceballos putting up big numbers on offense and defense.
Strathmore had three running backs rush for more than 100 yards last week as Poole, Adrian Sierra and Jaime Arredondo all went over 100 yards.
But Orosi's Andrew Camarillo had a huge game against Lindsay, rushing for 387 yards and six touchdowns on six carries.
LINDSAY (1-4) AT CORCORAN (4-1) 7:15 PM FRIDAY
The Lindsay Cardinals will have their work cut out for them against the Corcoran Panthers this Friday. The Cardinals came away from their last two games with losses.
The Cardinals are now ranked No. 11 in the Central Section Division VI, just above the McFarland Cougars. The Cardinals and the Panthers share a similar score average per quarter. Corcoran's Gage Armbruster leads the team in total yards with an outstanding 206 yards per game and 136.8 passing yards per game.
Among Lindsay's leaders offensively and defensively are quarterback Samuel Reyes, Austin Schaible, Nick Masiel, David Orozco and Fernando Martinez.
MONACHE (1-4) AT GOLDEN WEST (2-3) 7:30 PM FRIDAY
The Marauders had a rough game last week against the Washington Union Panthers, losing 41-6. The Marauders are now ranked No. 13 in the Central Section Division. The Marauders are rather evenly matched against the Trailblazers. The Marauders will have to watch out for the Trailblazers second quarter push. The Marauders lead against the Trailblazers in rushing, passing, and total yards with David Leyva, quarterback Emmett Focke, and Marc Ceballos among the leaders for the Marauders.
FARMERSVILLE (2-2) AT GRANITE HILLS 7:15 PM FRIDAY
The Grizzlies have shown strong commitment even though they've had some trouble this season. The Grizzlies now rank No. 18 in the Central Section Division VI. Farmersville also had a loss last week against the Spartans. The Grizzlies and Aztecs share a similar scoring average so the Grizzlies will have to defend especially against the Aztecs first quarter rush. Gabriel Lemus, Nathaniel Murphree, Angel Bizarro, Andre Longoria, Diego Garay and A.J. Duran have been leading the Grizzlies offense and defense each game.