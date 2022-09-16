The Orange Belt schools will be busy with four of the five schools gearing up for their next football games tonight.
The Strathmore High football team will be traveling to Orange Cove to face off against the Orange Cove Titans for a game scheduled at 7:15 p.m. today. The Lindsay High Cardinals will take on Woodlake with a scheduled kickoff of 7:15 p.m. Today at Frank Skadan Stadium.
With the Porterville Panthers taking a bye last week, they'll now be traveling to Highland for a game against the Highland Scots today with a kickoff of 7:30 p.m. The Granite Hills Grizzlies are traveling to take on the Corcoran Panthers today at 7:15 p.m. The Monache Marauders have a bye this week and will be traveling to Washington Union Friday, September 23 and have a scheduled kickoff at 7 p.m.
Thankfully after the break in extremely high temperatures, none of the games should be affected by heat.
PORTERVILLE HIGH (3-0) AT HIGHLAND (2-2), 7:30 P.M. TODAY
With the Panthers last win against the Foothill Trojans, they’re now ranked No. 7 in the Central Section’s Division IV. The Gang Green defense has made its presence felt all this year with quality defense and two blow outs against both South (49-0) and Foothill (27-0).
The Highland Scots haven't been blown away by any team as of yet this season; and look to pose a challenge to the Panthers. They lost most recently against Chavez in Delano 40-21.
The Panthers and the Scots match up pretty evenly with the Panthers leading in rushing yards while the Scots slightly lead in passing yards.
PHS has a strong running attack les by Jaret Garcia and Sammy Alcantar.
GRANITE HILLS (1-2) AT CORCORAN (2-1), 7:15 P.M. TODAY
Granite Hills has had a rough two games coming off a loss to Exeter last Friday. Granite Hills now stands at No. 18 in Division VI. The Grizzlies had beaten Parlier in their opener 34-22 with quarterback Nathaniel Muphree, Andre Longoria, Nicolas Pulido, and Diego Garay among the leaders for the team.
The Corcoran Panthers have had a good streak of games with wins against Fowler (27-13) and Sierra Pacific (20-3). The Panthers have also lost against the Hanford West Huskies (12-10).
The Grizzlies will have to be on guard this game as the Panthers tend to score early in the first and third quarters.
STRATHMORE HIGH (2-1) AT ORANGE COVE (1-2), 7:15 P.M. TODAY
The Strathmore Spartans have had a good run so far with two wins against Exeter(18-12) and Hanford West (42-20). The Spartans also now rank No. 5 in Division V.
The Spartan quarterbacks Isaiah Colunga and Bryson Bias have solid QB ratings with Bias at 133 and Colunga at 108.3. Jacob Poole still leads the Spartans in receiving and rushing yards per game with 36.7 receiving and 104 rushing.
The Orange Cove Titans have lost against Sierra Pacific 26-7 and Riverdale 22-18. The Spartans look good statistics wise, beating Orange Cove in average scoring in all four quarters. The Spartans will have a solid game on their hands though as the Titans do tend to score a lot in the second quarter.
WOODLAKE (2-1) AT LINDSAY, 7:15 P.M. TODAY
The Cardinals are now ranked No. 7 in Division VI. Team leaders for the Cardinals are Jose Cortes with 33 rushing yards per game and Samual Reyes with a 99.7 passing yards per game. Nathanial Culberson leads with 10 tackles per game and Lindsay’s female kicker Isabella Duran has a strong leg.
The Woodlake Tigers do surpass the Cardinals in their passing and total yards per game. The Tigers and Cardinals do share a common opponent with both losing to Exeter with the Tigers losing 7-6 and Lindsay losing 39-0.