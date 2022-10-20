It's another full week ahead for Orange Belt school football teams with every school playing this week. The Porterville Panthers will face the El Diamante Miners at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Groppetti Stadium in Visalia. The Granite Hills Grizzlies and the Lindsay Cardinals are at Rankin Stadium today at 7:15 p.m. The Monache Marauders have a home game against Mt. Whitney Pioneers on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Rankin Stadium. And the Strathmore Spartans will be away at Corcoran against the Corcoran Panthers on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
STRATHMORE (7-1) AT CORCORAN (7-1), 7:15 P.M. FRIDAY
The Spartans are looking good this season and will be facing off against the Corcoran Panthers in a game for the East Sequoia League title. The Spartans are now ranked No. 7 in the Central Section Division V ladder, just above the Coalinga Horned Toads. The Spartans are coming off of a win last week against the Granite Hills Grizzlies (49-6) and so are the Panthers with a win against Orosi (33-8). The Spartans have the edge when it comes to scoring and tend to be strong in the second quarter. The Spartans and the Panthers have beaten all of their common opponents in the ESL. Corcoran's only loss came to Hanford West, 12-10, a team Strathmore beat 46-20.
The Spartans have a number of team leaders including quarterback Bryson Bias, Jacob Poole, Adrian Sierra and Jaime Arredondo. Corcoran's team leaders include Eian Hernandez, Enrique Rios, Gage Armbruster, Tray Edwards, Julian Fernandez, Everett Renteria, and Justin Portillo.
PORTERVILLE (7-1) AT EL DIAMANTE (0-8), 7:30 P.M. FRIDAY
The Porterville Panthers are coming off of a win last Friday against Golden West (26-10) and The Panthers have had a solid season this year with a steady win streak until just earlier this month when they lost to the Redwood Rangers. The Panthers continue their steady climb up Central Section Division IV ladder and are now ranked an impressive No. 2, right below Mission Prep from San Luis Obispo. With their continued hard work, the Gang Green defense showed their strength in the last game and will be looking to stay strong against El Diamante. The Panthers are leading against the Miners in all stats and have a tendency to get off to a better start. The Panthers Rocky Arguijo, Marcelus Rodriguez, Jaret Garcia, Alfredo Nunez, Marlo Rodriguez-Hernandez, Samuel Alcantar, and Isaiah Lupio remain among the leaders for the team.
LINDSAY (3-5) AT GRANITE HILLS (1-7), 7:15 P.M. TODAY
The Granite Hills Grizzlies have had a hard season and will be facing off against the Lindsay Cardinals, who have had a bit better luck in the past few games. The Grizzlies are now ranked No. 18 in the Central Section Division VI just above the Parlier Panthers while the Lindsay Cardinals are now ranked No. 6 in the Division VI ladder just above the Orosi Cardinals. The Lindsay Cardinals have wins against Farmersville (36-14) and Orange Cove (42-21). The Grizzlies will have to watch out against the Cardinals fast start in the first quarter; The Grizzlies leaders remain quarterback Daniel Ramirez, A.J. Duran, Angel Bizarro, Andre Longoria, Gabriel Lemus, Diego Garay and Nathaniel Murphree. The Cardinals leaders include Jose Cortez, quarterback Samual Reyes, Nathaniel Culberson, Jeremiah Mata, and Austin Schaible.
MONACHE (2-6) VS MT. WHITNEY (3-5), 7:30 P.M. FRIDAY, RANKIN STADIUM
The Marauders are now ranked No. 13 in the Central Section Division IV. The Marauders are coming off of a loss against the Redwood Rangers. The Marauders do lead against the Pioneers in stats but they tend to have a slow start, which the Pioneers could try to take advantage of. When it comes to common opponents the Marauders and Pioneers tend to fare similarly with both winning against El Diamante. The Marauders leaders include Marc Anthony-Ceballos, David Leyva, Emmett Focke, Ty Baxter, and Trayce Hornsby.