The 2023 high school football season gets underway for Orange Belt teams and three schools will be in action this week.
It all begins tonight when Monache under first-year coach Aaron Berry travels to Tulare to face Mission Oak at Bob Mathias Stadium in a game scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
On Friday, Porterville High will host McLane at Spartan Stadium at 7 p.m. and Strathmore will travel to Exeter for a game scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
MONACHE VS. MISSION OAK, BOB MATHIAS STADIUM, 7:30 P.M. TODAY
It figures to be a tough test for the Marauders against Mission Oak, who went 6-6 a year ago, playing in the tough West Yosemite League.
The Hawks return one of the area's top receivers in Kenny Jackson. Jackson is a multiple threat as he should also see time at running back.
Jackson caught 72 passes for 1,051 yards last season. Daniel Gonzalez also returns as the starting quarterback. Gonzalez led Tulare County in passing last year with 2,857 yards and 28 touchdowns.
The Hawks traditionally have one of the top receiving corps around and that won't change with the likes of Jackson, Jacob Ramiez, Cameron Azevedo and Anthony Jackson. Ramirez caught 44 passes for 779 yards last year.
Mission Oak will also spread out its offense in which it will use Jackson as a running back and four receivers.
Monache also returns key players including Emmett Focke at quarterback and talented skill player Ty Baxter in the Marauder's pro style offense. Other leaders will be seniors Cole Williams and Ryley King.
PHS VS. MCLANE, 7 P.M. FRIDAY, SPARTAN STADIUM
Rocky Arguijo, the 2022 EYL Offensive Player of the Year, returns to lead the PHS offense and has top running back Samuel Alcantar returning with him as well. There's also a talented group of receivers in Troy Vinson, Mark Salinas, Izaya Welsh and Dominic Perez.
Porterville's Gang Green Defense is coming off of a season in which it allowed just 8.6 points a game and features a strong linebacking corp of Aedn Dowdy, Masyn Hernandez, Angel Saldana and Mark Salinas.
McLane returns its leading receiver in Jazmier Boyland and top athlete Da'Zir Newhouse, who was also one of McLane's top defensive players last season.
PHS beat McLane last year at McLane 14-6.
STRATHMORE AT EXETER, 7:30 P.M. FRIDAY
The Spartans of course will be led by one of Tulare County's top running backs in Jacob Poole. Two other top returners are quarterback Bryson Bias and receiver Julian Ceballos, who's also the team's top returning pass rusher.
Strathmore beat Exeter last year at Spartan Stadium 18-12 in a game it really controlled. Exeter went onto finish 7-4 last season and win the Tri-County League. Exeter returns its top receiver in Aidan Robertson.