The Monache softball team is looking at one more shot against East Yosemite League champion Redwood in the Central Section Playoffs.
But the Marauders will have to earn a win on the road in the first round of the playoffs today for a possible shot at Redwood. Monache will join all of the local softball and baseball teams on the road as all the local teams in the playoffs will have to play their first round games on the road.
First round playoff games in softball will be played today while first round playoff games in baseball will be played on Wednesday. All games are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
Quarterfinal games in softball will be played on Thursday and in baseball will be played on Friday. All semifinal playoff games in softball and baseball and scheduled for May 23 and all championship games in baseball and softball are scheduled for May 26.
Monache, which finished as the EYL runner-up to Redwood, is seeded No. 11 in Division II and will travel to face No. 6 seed Sanger today. With a win, the Marauders are looking at a quarterfinal matchup at Redwood, which is seeded No. 3, on Thursday.
Monache lost twice to Redwood this season by one run, 2-1 in the first meeting and 4-3 in the second meeting after leading 1-0 going into the seventh inning. Monache coach Dave Koontz has said his team is one that no one would want to face in the playoffs.
Redwood will host No. 14 Edison today. If Edison upsets Redwood and Monache upsets Sanger, the Marauders would host Edison.
Tulare Union is the No. 2 seed and Monache is looking at a semifinal matchup at Tulare Union if it makes it that far. St. Joseph is the No. 1 seed.
In Division IV, Porterville High is the No. 14 seed and will travel to No. 3 McLane today. With an upset win PHS would travel to either No. 6 Nipomo or No. 11 Arvin.
If the Panthers make it that far they're looking at a semifinal matchup at No. 2 Immanuel. Orange Cove is the No. 1 seed.
In Division V, Lindsay is seeded No. 11 and will travel to No. 6 Farmersville. With a win Lindsay would either travel to No. 3 Washington Union or host No. 14 Madera South.
If they make it that far the Cardinals are looking at traveling to No. 2 Boron for the semifinals. Woodlake is the No. 1 seed.
Summit Collegiate High School is seeded No. 13 in Division IV and will travel to No. 4 Bishop. With a win Summit would travel to either No. 5 Mira Monte or No. 12 Dos Palos.
Strathmore is seeded No. 13 in Division VI and will play at No. 4 South. With a win Strathmore would tr4avel to No. 5 Rosamond or No. 12 Mojave.
In baseball the East Sequoia League champion Lindsay is seeded No. 12 in Division V and will travel to No. 5 Yosemite. With a win Lindsay would either travel to No. 4 Fresno Christian or host No. 13 East. If the Cardinals make it that far they're looking at a semifinal matchup at No. 1 Cesar Chavez.
Monache is seeded No. 11 in Division V and will play at No. 6 Sierra. With a win Monache would either travel to No. 3 Caruthers or host No. 14 North.
Porterville is seeded No. 10 in Division IV and will travel to No. 7 Reedley. With a win PHS would either travel to No. 2 Arvin or host No. 15 Templeton.
If the Panthers make it that far they're looking at a semifinal matchup at No. 3 Immanuel. Liberty is the No. 1 seed.