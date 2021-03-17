For the past couple of weeks, Monache High School’s only focus has been on crosstown rival Porterville.
The two boys’ cross country teams, along with Tulare Western, make up the East Yosemite League’s trio of top teams. But on Tuesday afternoon at Veterans Park, it was the Marauders who came out on top.
Monache swept their rivals, with the boys picking up a 23-36 win and the Marauders’ girls winning by default due to the Panthers only having four girls.
The two teams will see each other again on Wednesday, March 24, at Mission Oak for the EYL championships. With this win, Monache boys moved to 3-1 on the season and strengthened their chances for at least a share of the title with undefeated Western. Porterville boys are now 2-2 on the season with a slim chance of sharing the EYL title.
“This was a big win that we’ve been really, really focusing on, MHS head coach Seth Ishida said. “They had tremendous focus. And just for the past two weeks, focusing right here. Every person has a responsibility. And they took it upon themselves to not only take that responsibility, but they went up to the next level.”
The Marauders’ Ian Queenan won the three-mile race in an impressive time of 15 minutes, 44 seconds. Teammate Adrian Martinez ran a personal record time of 16:07 and took second, which proved key to the team’s win.
“I was probably most proud of Adrian,” Ishida said. “For him to come back from being sick, that was big time. It was a big deal from him.”
Following Martinez was Porterville’s Josh Jimenez (16:26) and Ethan Rangel (16:32) in third and fourth, respectively.
“The boys, we kind of figured, were going to have to have a perfect race to beat them,” PHS coach Jesus Salas said. “And some of their guys stepped up big today, like Adrian. And some of our guys didn’t. But...we competed. We knew, like I said, it was going to be a tough race. But they competed well.”
Closing out the scoring for the Marauders was Isaac Ceballos (16:56) in fifth, Cristian Ceja (17:29.68) seventh, and Anthony Estrada (17:32) eighth. The Panthers’ other three scorers were Josh Meneses (17:29.28) in sixth, Dominic Welsh (18:36) 11th, and Andy Rodriguez (19:11) 12th.
For Monache, this victory was the statement win Ishida had been looking for all season.
“I was hoping for a statement at Tulare,” Ishida said. “I was hoping for a statement at our invitationals but this was the statement here. So I was really worried coming in. I knew it was going to be really close, but they just did well.”
GIRLS
As she’s done all year, Monache’s Aislin Taylor led the girls’ race from the start and clocked in at 18:08 for the individual win. But kicking up her feet and making an effort to keep up with her teammate was Janae Espinoza, who PR’d with a time of 20:30 for second.
“She was fantastic and she was focused,” Ishida said. “I think it was a big deal for her. Being at home, in front of her family...This was the first time I saw her acknowledge that, ‘Oh (Aislin’s) in front? I’m going to go with her.’...So for her to go out like that and maintain it, pretty good time. I think that’s incredible.”
Also for Monache, Eilene Molina (23:51) took fourth, Riley Beeman (24:27) sixth and Nicole Torres (25:15) seventh. Ishida said he was proud that all five runners showed up for the dual during spring break, and guessed that most had PR’d.
“I’m so proud of them just for that,” Ishida said. “They fight, they battle. Every person’s a battle. And I think now they’re looking towards EYL. And there, out of nowhere, they’re the second seed.”
For Porterville, Joslen Jimenez (21:44) placed third, Itzel Ferrer (24:16), Araceli Vasquez (26:28) eighth, and Adamris Mendez (28:24) ninth.
“The girls came in led by Joslen as always,” coach Salas said. “She ran well. She was a little bummed cause she too was trying to beat her old middle school teammate. But I think her time was really good for today. I want to say she PR’d.
“And the rest of the girls, commend them for showing up. We didn’t have a full team but the girls that did show up all competed very well.”