You’ve heard of the saying vote early and vote often. Well the Granite Hills boys soccer team scored early and scored often.
The Grizzlies, the No. 2 seed in the Division VI Valley playoffs, rolled to a 10-0 win over No. 7 Frazier Mountain on Tuesday at Jacob Rankin Stadium. Down goes Frazier.
Granite advances to a semifinal showdown against Sierra Pacific at 6 p.m. Thursday at Rankin Stadium. The winner advances to the Valley title game.
Daniel Ruiz scored six goals and Salud Magana added two goals for Granite. The Grizzlies scored five goals in each half. The scoring sequence went as follows:
Magana scored on an assist from Alan Ramos to make it 1-0. Ruiz scored on a penalty kick and scored on an assist from Magana to make it 3-0. Yair Ruiz scored on an assist from Ramos and Jonathan Carranza scored on an assist from Christian Fuentes to make it 5-0 at halftime.
Ruiz scored from just outside the goal box and scored again on an assist from Magana to make it 7-0. Magana scored an assist from Daniel Ruiz, Daniel Ruiz scored on an assist from Magana and Daniel Ruiz scored one more time on an assist from Carranza to finish the scoring.
“We played well,” Grizzlies coach Pedro Gonzalez said. “We didn’t make any mistakes.
“We took advantage of all of our chances we had. I hope we play can play like this in the next game and keep it going. We’re two games away from the championship.”
Granite beat Sierra Pacific in their first meeting this year 5-1 but Sierra Pacific came back to tie the Grizzlies 2-2 in their last meeting.
“We have to play our best game to beat them,” Gonzalez said.