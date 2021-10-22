STRATHMORE — As crazy as it may sound the Strathmore High football team may have played its last home game of the season.
Strathmore improved to 9-0 in its last regular season home game of the season on Friday at Spartan Stadium beating Granite Hills 56-2. The Spartans finish the regular season next Friday at Frank Skadan Stadium against arch rival Lindsay.
After that because the Spartans have been so successful against bigger schools and tougher competition their reward is under the new Central Section playoff format they will move up — way up — when it comes to the division it plays in and will likely have to play on the road.
As it stood going into Friday night the Spartans would have to open the playoffs in Division II at Frontier.
The Spartans didn't hurt — or actually maybe even didn't help their playoff cause — right from the opening kickoff against Granite. Carlos Moreno returned the opening kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown and Curtis Alkire, who was 8-of-8 on extra points, added the first of his eight PATs to give SHS a 7-0 lead 11 seconds into the game.
After the Spartan defense forced the Grizzlies to punt, SHS scored on its first play from scrimmage when Jaylen Oats hit Manuel Andrade on a 50-yard scoring strike and Strathmore led 14-0 a little more than a minute into the game.
After the Spartan defense forced Granite to punt again, Alkire caught a 27-yard pass from Oats to set up Moreno's 18-yard TD run that made it 21-0.
The Grizzlies looked like they were going to put a drive together when Gage Snider completed a 15-yard pass to Adam Sandoval. But then Strathmore's Raul Morales intercepted a pass to set up a 45-yard scoring strike from Oats to Moreno to make it 28-0.
Adrian Sierra then intercepted a pass at the Granite 27-yard line to set up his own 25-yard scoring run and Strathmore led 35-0 with still 53 seconds left in the first quarter.
Moreno scored on a 21-yard run midway through the second quarter and his night was done after he gave SHS a 42-0 lead. In less than a quarter and a half Moreno had 203 total yards and four touchdowns on nine touches, including 74 yards on 7 carries.
After Moreno scored Granite put together a drive that stalled though after a holding penalty. But Snider booted a 45-yard punt down to the Spartan 3. On the next play Jesus Duran tackled Sierra in the end zone for a safety, making the halftime score 42-2.
Sierra scored on a 12-yard run to give SHS a 49-2 lead in the third quarter. Granite was able to drive inside the Spartans' 20 in the fourth quarter but was turned away when Alkire intercepted a pass at the goal line and returned it to the SHS 36.
On the next play Jaime Arredondo got in the act for Strathmore, scoring on a 64-yard run to give the Spartans a 56-2 lead.
Oats finished 4-of-4 passing for 130 yards. Sierra led SHS in rushing with 90 yards on 9 carries. Manny Aguilar led Granite in rushing with 71 yards on 15 carries.