After rain postponed their match on Monday the Portervile High and Monache boys tennis teams took to the courts with a gusto at PHS on Tuesday. Though the sky threatened to rain again, the teams would be able to play the entire series of matches and with a close score of 5-4 the Panthers took the win.
Singles went back and forth period for the teams with the Panthers coming out on top 4-2. Marauder Ernesto Rodriguez faced off against Panther Garin Wallace for an excellent match on both sides.
Rodriguez took the first set 6-4 with some solid shots to the back court. Wallace responded with a nice series of serves and lobs which landed him the second set 6-Finally both boys kicked it up with an impressive tiebreaker of 10-8. First, Wallace gained the upper hand leading 3-1. But Rodriguez went ahead 4-3. Ultimately, with the well played back and forth, Rodriguez landed a series of shots to come back from behind and win.
Daniel Alcantar and Knautilus Vankham had their match end with Alcantar winning both sets 6-2, 6-2. Christopher Huerta followed in with Vaasu Deswal for their match. Deswal similarly took both sets for the Panthers this time with a 6-2, 6-4 win.
Zachariah Christensen had a hard match against Butters Lopez. Both boys played well but Lopez take the match 6-4, 6-1. John Rose and Enrique Verdusco had a fiery first match with Verdusco leading but Rose taking the win.
Finally Gabriel Gonzalez and Samuel Campos took their match all the way to three sets. First Campos had the advantage with some fast responses and clever footwork leading to winning the first set 6-1. Gonzalez wasn’t down and out though. After the first ser he began to work into a good zone.
Gonzalez had a clever few serves for Campos that proved hard to counter. Following that with a few deep lobs to back court, Gonzalez took the set 6-3.
With the match tied, Gonzalez and Campos took a fierce and fast approach to the tiebreaker. Back and forth they raised the score all the way to 10-8 with Gonzalez taking the match for the Marauders.
With the Panthers leading four to two they only needed one win to capture the whole match and doubles were up next. Marauders Rodriguez and Vankham took on Panthers Alcantar and Lopez for a difficult match.
The Marauders landed their serves with careful placement which proved to be the Panthers downfall in this contest with Rodriguez and Vankham taking the match 8-1. Panthers Deswal and Duran took to the court against the Marauders Huerta and Gonzalez. The Marauders once again won 8-6. Huerta and Gonzalez landed several key shots to tie the score 4-4.
The final match of the day came with Panthers Wallace and Tee Jay against the Marauders Micheal Rubakawa and Christensen. The Panthers landed several fast and smart shors to win 8-2 and saving the Panthers from the Marauders come from behind push.
“We gave them a good run,” Monache coach Ricardo Rodriguez said. “I'm really happy with how much we've improved even with COVID.” PHS coach Kurt Coach Nielsen said, “We did pretty good that's for sure, Garin did a good series of matches for us. The Marauders have certainly improved since we've faced off against them last. We're currently down a great player because of work commitments but it's no excuse. We'll keep on playing as best we can.”