Saturday will be the perfect day to beat the heat and go out to the movies.
The Cinema Foundation has announced on Saturday, September 3 tickets will cost on $3 each for a movie at participating movie theaters and the Galaxy Theatre in Porterville is among the participating theaters.
So on Saturday tickets for a movie will cost only $3. In addition to that a medium size popcorn will only be $3 and a medium size soft drink will also be only $3 at the local Galaxy Theatre,
The $3 tickets for movies are good for all showings in all screen formats. That includes Jaws in 3D which will be showing at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The Galaxy Theatre in Porterville will have a full lineup of movies that will be featured on Saturday, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Minions, The Rise of Gru and DC League of Pets, which is being shown in English and Spanish on Saturday.
Other movies being shown on Saturday at the local Galaxy Theatre are Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul; The Invitation; Three Thousand Years of Longing; Beast; Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero; and Orphan First Kill.
In addition there's another discount offer on Saturday. It's $2 Sum Fest for Sonic 2 and tickets for that movie which is being shown at 4:35 p.m. Saturday are $2.
The $3 tickets for movies, drinks and popcorn are being offered as part of National Cinema Day. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit organization affiliated with the National Association of Theater Owners announced Galaxy and Regal theaters and all major film studios are participating in Saturday's promotion.
National Cinema Day is being promoted on Saturday as a way to bring people back to movie theaters, which were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. It's hoped National Cinema Day will become an annual event.
Saturday will be a perfect day to go to the movies as the National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 103 in Porterville for Saturday as of Thursday afternoon. Today's high is expected to be 106.
For more information visit https://www.galaxytheatres.com/movie-theater/porterville