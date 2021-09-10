The Porterville Fire Department has been successful in applying for a $1.5 million grant to hire six more firefighters.
The $1.5 million grant, the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, SAFER, grant was awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday.
Congressman Kevin McCarthy, whose district represents Porterville, sent a letter to U.S. Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas requesting the grant.
As a result into an investigation into the Porterville Fire Department's response to the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library and killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Porterville Firefighter Patrick Jones, it was determined the Porterville Fire Department needed six more firefighters. The department applied for the SAFER grant to pay for the firefighters.
“Porterville was rocked to its core last year following the Library Fire where we tragically lost two heroes in our community, Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones. Ensuring that Porterville has the necessary resources it needs to protect our first responders will continue to be my priority," McCarthy said. “This federal funding will help the Porterville Fire Department hire six additional firefighters as well as assist with retention and recruitment efforts, and I was proud to support the Department’s request.”
“I want to thank Congressman McCarthy for helping us through his letter of support, which I'm sure was a contributing factor in approval," said Porterville Fire Chief Dave LaPere. "It has been a team effort of the Congressman and his staff, City Council and the City Manager, and my Deputy Chief Byran Cogburn who oversees our grant programs. We are confident that the addition of these six new firefighters will increase response times and provide for greater firefighter safety. Again, thank you so much for your support!”
Also as a result of the investigation it was determined the Porterville Fire Department was in need of a deputy fire chief and Cogburn was appointed to that position.