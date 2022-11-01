The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Lindsay Community Theater was a great success, full of fun, energy, great choreography and marvelous music.
It was spectacular entertainment for a Sunday afternoon, and the theater troupe's third performance.
Especially with the interaction of the audience during performances, which takes the show to another level of interactive fun.
On Sunday during a matinee performance, there were many in the audience who had either never seen the show before, either as a play or a movie, and some had never seen a live performance.
Charlene Walker, a long time Porterville resident said she'd never seen the Rocky Horror Picture show. Her friend Barb Anderson remarked the midnight shows in the 1980's "were always so much fun, I'm looking forward to this."
Sophie Whitmore had been to the Rocky Horror for the Friday night midnight show, and said the choreography was really good, and the energy of the actors was great in the play, and she really enjoyed it.
There's a cast of 25, with Petra Garibay directing, and Richard Garibay as musical director. Petra and Linda Jarrett are the choreographers.
"This has been the most fun show I've ever been a part of. The audience brings so much fun and energy to every show and this cast has been an absolute scream to work with," said Petra.
"I love what Petra says," said Jarrett. "This show is so fun, and some of these people were non-dancers when they started the show. We've been rehearsing for over two months, and I'm so proud of how they are all dancers now. A lot of hard work, sweat, and effort."
Kathryn Thullen who's playing Janet Weiss, said it was the first time she'd played a lead role, and it's helped her discover how much she can push herself, and she's grateful to Petra for giving her the opportunity, and the show has been a wonderful experience. It's the first time she's performed at the Lindsay Community Theater.
"If you are a fan of Rocky Horror and B Movies, you should definitely come to the show," she said.
Olive Flores is playing the role of Brad, and said it was "definitely a dream role of mine," and “very affirming for me, as far as gender goes. It's nice to be seen in a more masculine role, and I'm really grateful to Petra for believing in me."
The cast of 25 does a wonderful job with the fantastic music, the challenging dance numbers, and the costumes are spot-on thanks to Wendy and Gordy Plaisted's assistance.
"This is fun, and it's interactive," said Kirby Coleman, who was in the audience, from Lemoore. "I've never seen the live version of Rocky Horror before."
Another man in the audience, Diego Chevalier, from Argentina, said he'd seen the movie before so he knew what he was going to see, but he didn't expect the audience's involvement, and said it was fun, and he was enjoying the show.
Maggie Vinson said the show is fun and entertaining, and it's amazing the actors have put so much time and effort into their roles.
Jennifer Keeton, who plays one of the phantoms in Rocky Horror, said the show has been so much hard work, but a lot of fun. "I'm excited to leave it all on the stage. And entertain the audience."
This is the first time Keeton has been in a show like this, since she said she's more on the conservative side. “But this has been a lot of fun," she said.