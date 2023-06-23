On their lengthy consent calendar for Tuesday’s meeting, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors has three items affecting the area, including the PAAR Center looking to have funding for the next year approved, and plans for a pedestrian project in Terra Bella are also on the consent calendar for the board's consideration.
The Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, beginning at 9 a.m. It should be noted consent calendar items may be approved in a single motion with no further discussion on the items
The county probation department is requesting the board approve an agreement with the PAAR Center for an amount not to exceed $350,000 for residential and outpatient substance abuse treatment services to adult felony offenders until the end of June 2024. Tulare County Probation has been working with the PAAR Center, who operates out of Porterville, since 2011. The PAAR Center’s main goal is to break the cycle of substance abuse with each of its residents, and closely manages their cases.
“In an effort to address the needs of any offenders placed on felony probation, it is necessary for the Probation Department to enter into contracts and linkages with community-based providers for placement, treatment, counseling, employment, education and training services,” reads the staff report attached to the consent calendar item.
The Board of Supervisors will also consider approving the plans for the first phase of the Terra Bella Pedestrian Enhanced Connectivity project.
After a Memorandum of Understanding was approved in 2022 between the county and Setton Pistachio, a partnership was established for the design and construction of enhanced pedestrian access along Avenue 95 between Highway 65 and Road 236. The county was deemed responsible for the design of the projects, while Setton Pistachio was to take care of the project construction. The MOU also covered pedestrian enhancements along Road 234 between Avenues 92 and 95. The projects are to include ADA curb ramps, sidewalks, drainage improvements, driveways curbs, gutters, asphalt improvements, and crosswalk striping. Plans also include a transit and school bus turnout along Avenue 95.
The pedestrian focused projects are scheduled to be constructed over multiple years, with the projects being completed in 2027.
The design for the first phase of the project is complete and includes work along Road 234 and Avenue 95 which primarily consists of constructing curbs, gutters, sidewalks and driveways.
If the design plans are approved by the board on Tuesday, construction on this phase of the project will begin this summer. The total cost for the county’s portion of the project is $590,000, which is funded by Local Road funds.
A third consent calendar item that's of relevance to the surrounding area is the request for an increase in a contract amount for the rehabilitation of Lindmore Street in Lindsay.
The county approved an agreement with the City of Lindsay in 2022 for the street rehabilitation project. The project includes a half mile portion of Lindmore Street between Road 216 and Road 220. After reviewing the road conditions and the scope of the project, it was determined some of the existing utilities and infrastructure were not up to standard and need to be included in the plan and design of the street rehabilitation project. In lieu of all of the upgrades needed, it's being requested the contract amount for the project be increased from $281,688 to $581,181.
The City of Lindsay has agreed to reimburse the county for any work costs associated with portions of the project that fall within city limits. If approved, project construction will begin later this year.
This Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, beginning at 9 a.m. It should be noted that all consent calendar items may be approved in a single motion with no further discussion on the items