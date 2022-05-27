Editor,
I want to sincerely thank you for allowing me to share a few thoughts with your readers. I would like to give your readers a paraphrased verson of Psalms 137 verses 1-4 "By the shores of Any Town U.S.A. there we sat down, yea, we wept, when we remembered FREEDOM! (you know, those inalienable rights our forefathers fought and died for, remember? of course you do) Just how Did we and Do react to all this? Let me share with you how a lot of Americans are reacting.
Fear-struck they are giving up without even a struggle, let alone a fight! They have hung Their harps in the willows. In other words they have stopped caring, have stopped speaking out, they have stopped defending that FREEDOM that we all have enjoyed and come to depend on. Thats what WE, as so called true blue Americans have done.
Lets go on with our scriptures picking up at verse 4, "How shall we sing the Lord’s song in a strange land?" Many are giving up and throwing in the towel, so to speak, they feel afraid, and helpless in the light of all that is being forced upon them. Americans, as a whole, have taken this blessed Freedom for granted for hundreds of years.
Now, as the children of God in Biblical history we stand to lose it. God remembers His children. Verses 5&6 God tells His people, He remembers them! How wonderful to know God is no respecter of persons! He remembers America, He remembers you and I! Praise God!
Elaine Hayes/Harris
Porterville