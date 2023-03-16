Trump election lawyer Jenna Ellis has recently admitted some of the biggest and dumbest lies she told to support The Big Lie that Trump won the 2020 election. Her contributions to the Fox/Newsmax effluent stream include claiming on Jeanine Pirro’s Fox News show on Dec. 5, 2020 that “we have over 500,000 votes (in Arizona) that were cast illegally” and telling Newsmax on Dec. 15 that Trump was “the true and proper victor.” The disciplinary judge in her bar misconduct case wrote “Respondent, through her conduct, undermined the American public’s confidence in the presidential election, violating her duty of candor to the public.”
Trump, of course, is out there adding to his documented 30,000 presidential lies by telling the same old big, dumb lies. This comes on the heels of the revelations about the Fox News bloviators admitting in personal texts that they knew they were airing lies, presumably so they could sell more pills and pillows to their blinkered cultists.
It is time for some of the cultists to wake up and leave this bizarre world of increasingly desperate lies. For those who are Christians, the Gospel of John Chapter 8 tells you who these people are and where their lies come from.
Those who remain in the cult of the catatonic are now being fed this wacky narrative of threats from being “woke.” I guess it is meant to detract from all the lies they have been caught telling. It has gotten so bizarre that Congressman Comer the Catatonic Cultist is trying to blame the recent failure of a bank on the bank’s “wokeness.”
Don’t be a clown. Don’t be a Comer.