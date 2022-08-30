Judge Hugo Loza should resign
To The Editor, Citizens of our city, county, and state of California,
I feel so disgusted!!
Judge Hugo Loza was completely off in his Ruling !!
I have so many things I would like to say. First, I think it’s time for Judge HUGO LOZA to RESIGN!
How dare he try to put the blame on Captain Ramon Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones!
He said “they died because of lack of oxygen and he does not understand why they went back into the building !”
I want to SHOUT OUT, YOUR HONOR, do you not understand those young men were doing their job!! They were also told a woman with the Crochet club was possibly still in the building! That is why they went back in, doing their Job sir ! Do you understand had there not been a fire started by 2 teenagers then there would be no fire to be put out and 2 lives would not have been lost! The catalyst to everything is those 2 boys lighting the paper on fire!
It is truly hard to understand how you cannot see the facts of this case! Are there other things that went wrong, of course, it was a building on fire!
The boys straight up lied to the Officers, one claiming he was not even at the library . I truly pray you never have any harm brought to your family then have a horrible JUDGE like yourself let those who did your family harm be let off without paying for their actions!
I worked at the Porterville Fire Department and knew both these young men and knew their family members, friends and Fire family.
His ruling has not given the families Justice, instead he has shown that as a teenager you have no consequences to your actions!
Guilty by association, guilty by walking into a library filled with children, adults, senior citizens , books, computers, toys and lighting a piece of paper on fire and throwing into the childrens play area!!! WTH did they think would happen??
I hope those teenagers were made to look at the photos of the fire, the autopsy photos, make them remember every day what they have done and what they have taken away from their family and friends.
Time to RESIGN
JUDGE HUGO LOZA !!
A disgusted citizen!!
Samantha Rafanan
Porterville