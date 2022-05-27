Bad syndicated writer Cal Thomas is lying to you.
In an recent opinion (Theology, politics, and abortion, Porterville Recorder 5/24/2022), Thomas quotes unnamed Catholic prelates as saying the Catholic Catechism has remained consistent on human life since the first century.
The word “consistent” is a weasel word, of course, and Catholic policy has certainly drifted over time. But when professional bad syndicated writer Thomas refers to “the Catholic Catechism” with capital letters, he certainly is knowingly implying that the Catechism of the Catholic Church has remained consistent since the first century.
The problem is that actual document has only existed since it was promulgated by Pope John Paul II in 1992 (which was the 20th century). Bad writer Thomas tries to maintain a little distance from his lie by quoting unnamed “prelates” but his false witness is manifest.
But there is a more important falsehood embedded in Thomas’ opinion. The underlying assumption that the teaching of any religion should drive legislation is fundamentally un-American.
I no more want a legislative establishment of the Catholic religion than I do Calvinism, Islam, Rastafarianism, or Thomas’ own Presbyterian splinter denomination. I will continue not to vote for any politician who wants to establish their religious teaching as legislation.
Len Andrews
Porterville