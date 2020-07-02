Zonta’s single yellow rose symbolizes the individual among a strong, beautiful bouquet of women working to honor and empower other women. Zonta recognized new members and officers with a single yellow rose while installing new officers and the induction of four new members adding to Porterville Strong.
Lynn Trice handed over the President’s Gavel to Giovanna DePaoli who has been a member since 1994. New officers were installed including Donna Sue Keeley as Vice President, Norma Verduzco as Second Vice President, Joslyn Walker as Treasurer, Marcia Brown as Director, Susan McGuire as Recording Secretary, and Shirley Leppert as Corresponding Secretary. Not pictured are Diane Graybehl as Assistant Treasurer and Directors Lawana Tate, Amy McCarville and Erin Betts.
Inducted as new members were Bonnie Boyd, Lisa Noel and Aubrey Boland. Additionally but not pictured was Mary Culver. All of the new members have been Zonta volunteers and it was a pleasure to finally officially welcome them.