Applications for the 2021 Zonta scholarship awards are now available from the Zonta Club of Porterville.
Young women graduating from Porterville Unified and Burton School Districts are encouraged to apply
as well as women furthering their education at Porterville College.
The 2021 Young Women in Public Affairs Award recognizes commitment to the volunteer sector,
evidence of volunteer leadership achievements and a dedication to the empowerment of women.
Applicants are asked to reflect on their voluntary commitment to their school and community and the
problems limiting the empowerment of women in their own country and worldwide. The successful
applicant will also be eligible for additional awards from Zonta’s District and International avenues.
Each award is for $500 and is given in its entirety at the respective school’s awards ceremony.
Applications are available from each high school’s scholarship coordinator or from Marcia Brown,
100 S Westwood #70, or traveltech55@yahoo.com. Applications must be received
by March 1, 2021.
Additionally, college age women are eligible for the Jane M Klausman Women in Business Scholarship
and the Amelia Earhart Fellowship. Information and applications are available at the Zonta International website.