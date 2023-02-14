Applications for the 2023 Zonta Scholarship Awards are now available from the Zonta Club of Porterville. Girls graduating from Porterville Unified and Burton School District high schools can apply.
The 2023 Young Women in Public Affairs Award, $1,000, will recognize commitment to the volunteer sector, evidence of volunteer leadership achievements and a dedication to the empowerment of women. Applicants are asked to reflect on their voluntary commitment to their school and community and the problems limiting the empowerment of women in their own country and worldwide. The successful applicant will also be eligible for additional awards from Zonta’s District and International avenues.
The 2023 Community Service Award will recognize one who contributes to her community through volunteer activities. The Community Service Award was originally established to honor past Zonta member Mona Gauger. The 2023 Award will be in honor of Sharon Scarbrough for $1,100.
The 2023 Marcia Brown Memorial Scholarship , $1,000, will honor the memory of Marcia by offering the scholarship to a deserving graduating high school senior planning to continue her education while majoring in the health care field.
Each award is given in its entirety at the respective school’s awards ceremony.
Applications are available from each high school’s scholarship coordinator or from Norma D. Verduzco at ndverduzco@gmail.com, (559) 737-4755. Complete applications must be received by March 1.
In addition, Zonta also funds a $1,000 award to Porterville College recognizing a Re-Entry student. Additionally, women of any age, pursuing a business program are eligible for the Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship. Information and the application is available at the Zonta International website, www.zonta.org