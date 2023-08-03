Teachers and administrators will welcome the school’s 114th group of students for the first day of school Wednesday, August 9 at 8:30 am. The school includes grades K-6.
The first day of school will begin with chapel services in Zion Lutheran Church, directly across the road from the school with Pastor Jacob Dandy. New teachers this year are Yuliya Schultz teaching K – 3rd graders with Ashley Trott assisting with Kindergartners and Christen Gibson, teaching 4th – 6th grades.
Zion Lutheran School is located at 10368 Road 256 Terra Bella on the corner of road 256 and Avenue 104. Any questions about the school, please call 535-4346 between 8 a.m. and noon.